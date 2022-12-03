Rookie NYPD cop, 27, sets pulses racing with saucy latex photoshoot

The rookie NYPD officer who was caught on video giving her superior a lap dance at a department Christmas party is at it again, posting Instagram photos cosplaying as Batman villain Harley Quinn.

Vera Mekuli, 27, posted the photos to her more than 24,000 followers on Instagram as she dressed up as the Joker’s famous girlfriend with the caption, “Trouble never looked so pretty.”

Mekuli, who joined the force in February 2021, first attracted attention later that December when she was shot in a black and white miniskirt and midriff top that rubbed against the crotch of NYPD Lieutenant Nick McGarry, a supervisor at the 44th Precinct in the Bronx, at a holiday party in front of the station house.

She posed for the photos with makeup to resemble the character and an oversized hammer, which Harley Quinn often uses to crush her opponent.

Mekuli – who is still assigned to the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section of the Bronx, according to the New York Post — also wore fishnet stockings as she posed next to a black Subaru WRX STI.

Lieutenant Nick McGarry was demoted to the transit agency for allowing the petty officer to harass him after that infamous holiday party.

Mekuli earns $42,500 a year. Previously, she worked as a real estate agent in The Bronx.

On her LinkedIn page, she describes herself as a “highly motivated and determined person.”

“I tend to go for what I want and I don’t stop until I get it,” she added. ‘If I must fail. I pick myself up and try again!

“Success does not come without failure. I learned at a very young age that success/wealth/opportunities are not just given or handed to you, it is earned; earned through hard work and time you put into it.

She shouldn’t be punished at all. She’s a rookie and was trying to get cool points,” said a detective who knows both her and the lieutenant.

“I tackled every task, every obstacle that came before me. I like to help others and I always put others before myself.

She then quotes British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during wartime. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Mekuli is originally from The Bronx. She attended David A. Stein Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy and then attended John Jay College to study criminal justice and police science, graduating in 2018.

The party took place Thursday at Rory Dolan’s, an Irish bar in Yonkers, New York, just north of The Bronx. Admission was $75 with the promise of a DJ and open bar.

Footage from the event showed Mekuli rubbing her behind on McGarry’s lap as he sat in a chair and held her thighs.

McGarry didn’t look too happy on Tuesday when he was spotted outside his home in New Windsor, New York

McGarry, left, walked his French Bulldog in a long jacket, dark pants and socks and sandals, while his wife, Melissa, right, wore a sweater with dark pants and boots as she loaded a Target bag into her car

In another video, the rookie cop turns to McGarry and straddles the 44th precinct commander as he grabs her by the waist.

NYPD copper wasted no time disciplining McGarry, who has been with the NYPD since 2010.

He was reportedly transferred to serve in Transit District 12 in the Bronx after the tawdry video surfaced.

Mekuli, 27, was subsequently suspended after being charged with interfering in the May 8 arrest of her brother-in-law in New Jersey.

Her brother-in-law, who was not named, was arrested by New Jersey State Police for allegedly urinating on the side of the road, reports The New York Daily News.

And that would have prompted Mekuli to storm barefoot into a nearby station early the next morning, where she reportedly announced she was a police officer, and demanded to know why her brother-in-law had been arrested.

Due to her alleged antics, she was suspended without pay on May 27. Officials are not saying how long the suspension would last.

When Mekuli was confronted with the reasons for the detention, the officer started recording officers on her phone.

The Daily News quotes a report as saying, “Officer Mekuli immediately began to question the validity of the arrest.”

Mekuli was told by an officer that the department should “follow procedures.” She is described as “furious” and demands to speak to a lieutenant, reports The New York Post.

She reportedly told state police, “You guys are talking out of your ass; none of this has been done correctly.’

Mekuli did not file an official complaint at the time, but someone she was with filed a report with the New Jersey State Police Office of Professional Standards.

That investigation found no wrongdoing by the officers.

In June, her fans urged her to monetize her cleavage photos by starting an OnlyFans account.

“She should start a single fans,” follower Insure_hub wrote alongside a photo of Mekuli flashing the devil horns hand gesture. “She’ll be a millionaire in six months.”

Another fan wrote, “I know people say you should do an OR, I say do what makes you happy.”

On Instagram, Mekuli posts a series of cleavage selfies, and one photo of her in a form-fitting dress has garnered more than 2,800 likes.

“I’m just waiting for the OF to drop…until then I’m here for it,” wrote one Instagram fan Laichitis.

Based in the UK, the web service has become a way for sex workers and adult film stars to reach fans directly and make big bucks by cutting out intermediaries like pimps and producers.

Adult film star Bella Thorne reportedly made $1 million in one day after joining the platform in 2020.

The rookie agent has given no indication that she intends to create an OnlyFans account, which would pay her through fan subscriptions. She did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Mekuli brushed off the lap dances as just alcohol-fuelled “s**ts and giggles” at a holiday party.

She was afraid that the notoriety would affect her police work.

‘My work itself and my free time [self] are two different people,” she said. “I can still patrol and guard the streets as before and as anyone can. I feel like I shouldn’t be judged or anything like that for an off-duty, non-uniform lap dance.”

She also said the video wouldn’t have blown up like it did if it was a man.