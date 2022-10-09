Roof collapse kills 9 members of family in northern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) – The roof of a house made of mud and wood in northern Pakistan collapsed early Sunday, killing nine family members, including eight siblings, police said.

Police officer Imtiaz Khan said the incident in the town of Chilas in the Gilgit Baltistan region has claimed the lives of four daughters and four sons of a restaurant waiter and his wife. Khan said the father was at work when it happened.

Neighbors who heard the thumping sound of the house rushed to the house, but attempts to save the family were unsuccessful. According to the police, the murdered siblings were between 2 and 12 years old.

Such incidents are not uncommon in Pakistan, where safety standards are lacking and many people live in poorly constructed buildings due to lack of financial resources.

