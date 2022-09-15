Ronnie Wood enjoys dinner at Scott’s with sons Jesse and Tyrone

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood took his sons out for dinner at Scott’s in Mayfair on Wednesday night.

Multi-instrumentalist Ronnie, 75, proudly posed for a photo with handsome sons Jesse, 45, who is married to Fearne Cotton, 41, and Tyrone, 39.

After leaving the restaurant, Ronnie gave each of his boys a hug before they went their separate ways and traveled home.

Forest on tour! Rolling Stone rocker Ronnie (center) enjoyed dinner at Scott’s in Mayfair with handsome sons Jesse, (left) and Tyrone, (right) before giving them all a goodbye hug

See you later: Ronnie was pictured giving Jesse a warm hug as they went home

Ronnie wore a moon and star print shirt over a white tee and black skinny jeans for the outing, as well as a casual varsity-style suit jacket.

Jesse – whose mother is the late Krissy Findlay, wore a casual jacket with a polo shirt and jeans.

Tyrone, whose mother is Jo Wood, draped a black sweater over a white T-shirt as he smiled with his family members.

Family time: Jesse – whose mother is the late Krissy Findlay, wore a casual jacket with a polo shirt and jeans

All in all: the group seemed to get along well during their fun night out

Warm hug: Tyrone, whose mother is Jo Wood, draped a black sweater over a white T-shirt while laughing with his relatives

The outing comes after Tyrone’s mum Jo takes to the runway on Wednesday during London Fashion Week, ahead of the official launch later in the week.

The TV personality, 67, flaunted her figure in a sheer babydoll dress as she paraded her gear at the VIN+OMI show at the city’s convention center.

The oversized dress is made of reusable materials and has large flowing sleeves and cute ruffles.

Claiming ‘We’re not just a fashion label, we’re an ideology’, the brand considers itself eco-innovators and has also collaborated with the likes of Blondie’s Debbie Harry, 77.

Trendy: Ronnie wore a moon and star print shirt over a white tee and black skinny jeans for the outing, as well as a casual varsity-style jacket

Jo layered the dress over black lingerie which she paired with a pair of long socks.

The blonde beauty opted for a gorgeous makeup palette as her luscious blonde locks fell over her shoulders.

The outfit was completed with paper origami jewelry in the form of a necklace and two matching bracelets.

Jo appeared in her element as she sauntered down the catwalk, setting up a storm for cameras.