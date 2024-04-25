Ronda Rousey breaks down in tears as she reveals two miscarriages in 2019

Ronda Rousey broke down in tears while speaking about her fertility pain and revealed that she suffered two miscarriages while still competing in professional wrestling in 2019.

The 38-year-old, also known as ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ in both the WWE and UFC worlds, was emotional as she recalled her first miscarriage five years ago, as she said she got pregnant within a week. before filming an episode. from 9-1-1, where she almost lost a finger while performing her own stunts.

‘I found out I was pregnant just before the show started filming, and then my finger was cut off by a falling ship door. “We went and they checked us out, the baby seemed fine, but I had a miscarriage a couple of weeks later,” Rousey said during an episode of The Diary of a CEO earlier this month.

“I always felt like that was my fault,” he continued. “I wanted to keep doing dangerous things while I was pregnant because I thought that made me cool.”

Rousey, who shares a daughter, La’akea, with former fighter Travis Browne, added that she hit her lowest point between both miscarriages, as she struggled to come to terms with her first.

“I was depressed, drinking and smoking and not taking care of myself, then I got pregnant right away again, and that time we never saw a heartbeat,” the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist said of her second miscarriage.

“But I didn’t expect anything else because I just didn’t take care of myself during that time.”

Rousey and Browne, who married in 2017, have been trying to have more children after welcoming La’akea in 2001. But the former bantamweight champion is still experiencing ups and downs in her current IVF journey.

“I went through IVF, four cycles of IVF to be able to get eight embryos because we wanted to have three or four children,” Rousey said. ‘And the first one we used really worked! That’s, you know, La’akea, my daughter now.

“But yeah, we’re in the process of doing it right now, and yesterday I got the news that our first cycle didn’t work.”

IVF, a procedure that involves several cycles of two or more weeks, increases a woman’s chances of pregnancy, although Rousey has described her fertilization process as a challenge.

“It’s hard,” he said. ‘Anyone going through that is hard and people don’t talk about it. But you know, it’s hard because you always have high hopes. And yeah, I don’t know. I’ll have to wait until the end of this book tour to try again. But I really hoped to get pregnant today…

But, you know, it’s the kind of thing that no one talks about. So, and also many women think that they are going through this alone. But it is very, very common. But it’s really difficult when things don’t go well.’