Ronan Keating puts on a loved-up display with his wife Storm on anniversary trip to Santorini

Ronan Keating was the epitome of happiness as he celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with wife Storm on a romantic getaway.

The couple appeared in a slew of romantic snaps from their cozy holiday just weeks after visiting Turkey with their children Cooper, five and two-year-old Coco.

Ronan, 45, and Storm, 40, shared a smiling selfie from the deck of a boat on Instagram wearing matching white linen shirts as they sailed in the Aegean Sea.

The Keatings showed themselves walking among the iconic white houses of the Greek island – with storm wearing a striking blue sundress and hat.

Another photo showed the Boyzone star holding two glasses to toast their copper birthday.

Storm posed on the boat in the golden hour – her hands in the air as the sun set over the hills of Santorini as she marked the occasion.

Next to these photos was the caption: ‘7 years baby’ in a charmingly enthusiastic tone.

They even posed lying on the deck of their ship as the sun set in a romantic scene to match the event.

Storm shared a calm photo on her Instagram to cap off the day, with the couple lying on a tan leather sunbed on a Santorini beach as the waves crash in front of them.

The couple could be seen showing off their plush watches while documenting their relaxation.

Storm’s glittering timepiece seemed set with diamonds, while Ronan wore a quieter accessory on his wrist.

Ronan recently shared a series of photos of his wife and their little ones, with the group unable to hide their delight as they made their way through a luxury Turkish resort.

A photo of the couple in love showed Storm resting her head on the shoulders of the Boyzone singer as they enjoyed a drink together on the beach.

The Australian fashion designer shared glimpses of her toned abs in her plunging bikini top, which she topped with a multicolored beaded necklace.

Accompanying the photo, Ronan wrote, “Turkey, you had me on hello.”

In another image, the couple posed with their children Cooper and Coco as they sat on a buggy that took them around the Barabaros Reserve Resort in Bodrum.

Meanwhile, Storm also documented their vacation, sharing photos of her little ones enjoying a cookie on the beach — with Storm noting that seagulls were going to steal the treats.

She also shared images of Ronan’s daughter Ali, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

It comes after Ronan’s son Jack, 23, who he shares with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, 48, had a fleeting spell on Love Island before getting the boot after Casa Amor.

Jack recently tried his luck with fellow dumped Love Island contestant Jazmine Nichol, and shared a montage of snaps of the couple on Instagram originally taken by a fan account.