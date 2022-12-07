Ronaldo’s World Cup: Sidelined then eclipsed by stand-in Ramos

The football pundits’ world was ablaze with speculation and opinion after Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – wearing a substitute jersey – sat out most of the match between Portugal and Switzerland as the Portuguese side went on to win 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos added fuel to the fire on Tuesday, saying Ronaldo’s role for the rest of the World Cup tournament was something to be “determined”.

When asked directly if Ronaldo would play against Morocco in the quarter-final on December 10, Santos replied optimistically: “Ronaldo will definitely (be involved), all the players on the bench can be used, if they are not in the starting line-up.” they can play later.

“It is important to look at the example of this player’s history. He is one of the best players in the world when it comes to playing professionally, as captain. All we have to do is think collectively about this team.” , he said.

But before that, Ronaldo made a lonely figure when he left the field after the game against the Swiss in which he was far from the center of attention.

Chants of “Ronaldo! Ronald!” had swept around the 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium – the largest stadium in the World Cup – and then cheered loudly when the fans realized their idol was not starting for the team.

Ronaldo came off the bench very late in a game that took Portugal to the quarter-finals and saw his 21-year-old replacement, Goncalo Ramos, score a hat-trick in his first full debut for the Portugal national team. It was also the first hat-trick of the World Cup tournament.

Ronaldo, 37, congratulated Ramos in midfield at the end of the game, then walked over to the Portuguese fans and briefly clapped in their direction. But while the rest of his team was having their moment of fan appreciation, Ronaldo left his teammates behind and walked through the tunnel alone – perhaps wondering where his career will take off from here.

He is currently without a club after leaving Manchester United halfway through the World Cup, and looks unsure of a place in the upcoming quarter-final.

Ronaldo stormed through the post-match interview section with a big grin on his face, answering only one question: was he happy?

“Of course, of course,” grinned the superstar. “Portugal won.”

But it’s not all smiles in the Portuguese camp.

As a writer for an Indian sports magazine wondered, “Can the absence of one man make a team better? The answer may not be the answer Cristiano Ronaldo fans want to hear.”

‘Those problems have been solved’

Portugal manager Santos had expressed his frustration with Ronaldo the day before being benched for the game against Switzerland.

Santos said the decision was tactical and not disciplinary, but he had admitted on Monday that he was troubled by Ronaldo’s poor attitude after drawing him late in a 2-1 loss to South Korea in the final of the group stage matches.

“I think those issues have been resolved. That’s what I said at my last press conference and I repeat myself: this is something done, solved,” Santos said.

“I have a very close bond [with Ronaldo]. I’ve known him since he was 19 years old at Sporting,” he said.

“I think Ronaldo and I never misinterpret the human and personal aspect with that of manager and player, and what we have to do during the game,” he added.

“That’s what we’re going to do. I will always consider him a very important player in the team.”

Santos dropped Ronaldo from the line-up on Tuesday and started Ramos, a little-known striker who made his international debut just three weeks ago.

But what a start it was: Ramos scored on just his fourth touch in the 17th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He then added goals in the 51st and again in the 67th minute.

“Even in my wildest dreams I never thought of being part of the starting squad for the knockout stages,” Ramos said through a translator after being named player of the match.

Those three goals have instantly made Ramos one of international football’s hottest talents, although many may not even have known his name until Tuesday.

Replacing Ronaldo changed everything.

“Most people in the world had never heard of him until today,” Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes said of Ramos after the game.

Fernandes was also the only member of the Portugal squad to indicate that Ronaldo was not happy about being on the bench. Fernandes also seemed prepared for the controversy surrounding Ronaldo and stood firm in his defense when a representative of the Portugal team tried several times to pull him away from reporters.

“We won the first two games with Cristiano in the first 11, and it could be that if Cristiano played, he could score three goals and no one would talk about Cristiano being on the bench,” Fernandes said.

“I don’t think people should be talking about Cristiano and why he isn’t playing, because when Cristiano plays and the team wins, nobody talks about it,” he said.

“When Cristiano plays and the team loses, everyone talks.”

Fernandes called Ronaldo “the most famous player in the world. No one is more famous than Cristiano in sport, not in football, in sport.”

When asked about Ramos’ reaction to getting the start, he defensively directed the question at Ronaldo.

“Do you think anyone likes to sit on the couch?” Fernando said. “I don’t think Cristiano would be happy. If the manager put me on the bench for the next game I would be angry.”

Asked if Ronaldo had spoken to him before the game, Ramos said the issue of being on the bench was not raised with the players.

“Honestly, nobody on our team talked about it. Cristiano as our captain, as he always did, he helped us, he encouraged us, not only myself, but also our teammates.”

Now, with the crucial quarter-final against Morocco on Saturday, Santos may have to decide whether to stay with Ramos or reinstate Ronaldo – the top scorer in international men’s football and one of football’s greatest ever players.

Santos’ pick will be closely watched for more signs of a rising star and another fade.