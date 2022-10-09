Ronaldo targeted by Inter Miami with ‘downcast’ Man United star considering move

David Beckham’s Inter Miami is plotting a January move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to reports from The Sunthe Manchester United attacker would “seriously consider” an offer from the MLS.

AFP Ronaldo is ‘dejected’ over his situation at Man United

Getty Images – Getty David Beckham is preparing a package to bring Ronaldo to Miami

It is rumored that Inter Miami could be willing to offer a £30million package to bring the 37-year-old to Florida.

This comes after the MLS club turned down an offer for the attacker in the summer after attempting to swindle the attacker on a free transfer.

However, it has been argued that Paris Saint-Germain could also be tempted to make a move next summer if Lionel Messi were to leave the club.

It has been a very frustrating campaign for Ronaldo so far.

Despite United netting 24 goals last season, the Portuguese forward has only started one Premier League game this season, beating Brentford 4-0 in the second week of the season.

empathize Newcastle pokes fun at talkSPORT’s Jordan as takeover banner recalls famous quote

TRIBUTE Conte and Kane emotional as Spurs beat Brighton and pay tribute to coach Ventrone

PROVEN Almiron and Grealish stats compared since Man City man joked about Newcastle striker

LIVE Chelsea 3-0 Wolves LIVE RESPONSE: Blues win easily thanks to Masterclass Mount

queue Sancho invaded, Casemiro and Martial: Man United XI return to Everton

PRESSURE Fans turn on Brendan Rodgers as Leicester suffer another defeat at Bournemouth







Getty The 37-year-old hopes to get back to doing what he does best in the coming months

While the five-time Ballon D’or winner has impressed with a goal and an assist in the Europa League this season, it’s likely Ronaldo will look for more than that as his career enters its final years.

With reports suggesting that he is “depressed” about his current predicament, it looks like Ronaldo’s future will remain a big topic of conversation for months to come.