Ronaldo pleased to arrive in ‘South Africa’, Kane double spurs Tottenham

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo has just moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr but made a mistake during his official presentation in Riyadh when he falsely said he had “come to South Africa”.

Perhaps the great Portuguese was disoriented by the whirlwind nature of his arrival at his new club, where he flew out on Monday night, before undergoing a medical the following morning and then being greeted by thousands of cheering fans at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo greets his new fans in Saudi Arabia. Credit:Getty

“For me, coming to South Africa is not the end of my career,” Ronaldo said at a press conference before taking the field at the 25,000-capacity stadium. “I really don’t worry about what people say. I’ve made my decision and I have a responsibility to change that, but for me I’m really happy to be here.

Ronaldo then outlined his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down “a lot of clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising moves in the sport’s history.