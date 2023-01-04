Ronaldo pleased to arrive in ‘South Africa’, Kane double spurs Tottenham

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo has just moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr but made a mistake during his official presentation in Riyadh when he falsely said he had “come to South Africa”.
Perhaps the great Portuguese was disoriented by the whirlwind nature of his arrival at his new club, where he flew out on Monday night, before undergoing a medical the following morning and then being greeted by thousands of cheering fans at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium.
“For me, coming to South Africa is not the end of my career,” Ronaldo said at a press conference before taking the field at the 25,000-capacity stadium. “I really don’t worry about what people say. I’ve made my decision and I have a responsibility to change that, but for me I’m really happy to be here.
Ronaldo then outlined his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down “a lot of clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising moves in the sport’s history.
“I want to give a different vision of this country and football. That’s why I took this opportunity,” he said. “I know the league is very competitive. People don’t know that, but I know because I’ve seen a lot of matches.
Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League and is reported to be earning up to A$300 million a year.
The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker also said he is ready to play straight away with Al Nassr facing Al Ta’ee on Thursday.
However, 37-year-old Ronaldo received a two-match ban from the English Football Association in November for knocking a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand after a match against Everton last April.