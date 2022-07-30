Ronaldo Mulitalo soars high to score INCREDIBLE try for Cronulla Sharks

In a smooth first half with very little to separate on either side, Ronaldo Mulitalo executed a stretch of individual brilliance to give Cronulla the lead at the PointsBet Stadium.

Mulitalo was eight points behind after a flying start to the game through South Sydney, flying high into the air to take a stunning grab before keeping his cool to score and put his side ahead at the break .

As the Sharks penetrated just before the try-line, Nicholas Hynes spotted the big man on the opposite sideline, launching a crossfield kick towards Mulitalo, beating two rivals superbly to win the footy.

Ronaldo Mulitalo showed incredible athleticism against South Sydney Rabbitohs

The 22-year-old winger shot high to catch a crossfield kick before scoring for his side

Mulitalo celebrates with his teammates after taking a lead at half-time

In fact, the 22-year-old didn’t even use another player to gain more height during his jump in what Greg Alexander called a great show of athleticism.

“Absolutely spectacular, this was,” he said at halftime.

“You thought he was going to climb over the backs of the South Sydney players, but he didn’t, he just got incredibly high. That’s athletics at its best.’

However, it remains all to play for as Latrell Mitchell scored early in the second half to tie the game.