Ronaldo has never lost to Newcastle and has knack of scoring against the Magpies

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal of his club career against Everton last Sunday and one of his favorite teams is on the list for Manchester United.

The Red Devils receive Newcastle as the fifth guest sixth in the Premier League this weekend.

getty Ronaldo’s second debut for Man United was against Newcastle last season and he grabbed twice

And given the Portuguese star was impressed after replacing Anthony Martial in United’s 2-1 win over the Toffees, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he started against the Toon.

His manager Erik ten Hag was very happy with Ronaldo’s display, saying: “That’s really impressive.

“Scoring 700 goals is a huge achievement. I’m really happy for him. I congratulate him on that achievement and I am also happy because it is his first goal this season in the Premier League.

“He had to wait for it and I’m sure there will be more goals.”

So, can Ronaldo build on his first league goal of the season against Newcastle?

Well, the 37-year-old has never lost a competitive match against the Magpies in the Premier League or the FA Cup.

However, this is a much improved tone side under the guidance of Eddie Howe.

Newcastle have the best defense in the league together, while Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron have all had fantastic start to the season.

So this will be a much tougher test for Ronaldo than previous encounters with Newcastle, but his record against them is fantastic.

Ronaldo vs Newcastle stats Games played: 13 Goals Scored: Eight Win: 11 (2 draws) Premier League matches: 12 Premier League goals: seven FA Cup Matches: One FA Cup Goals: One

getty Ronaldo did not directly contribute to a goal against Newcastle in the league until the 2006/07 season

SAD Trossard ‘devastated’ in emotional interview after teammate Brighton’s early retirement

near Tottenham close to million-pound naming rights deal with Google

RANK Man United and Liverpool sell PL’s cheapest pints, West Ham the most expensive at £7-plus

BACK? Espirito Santo explores ways to leave Saudi club amid talks over Wolves . return

CHEICK MATE Palace ace Doucoure surprised by Arsenal as he reveals Selhurst was fate

ugly Anderlecht fans fight police and leave four injured and throw flares in West Ham end







Ronaldo played against Newcastle 13 times, the majority in the Premier League.

In those encounters, his side has won 11 times and drawn twice.

The Manchester United icon has a better than one-on-two goals record against the Toon.

The first time he ever played against the Magpies was in the 2007/08 season, just after Sam Allardyce was fired as Toon boss.

Ronaldo blew the visitors away with a hat-trick in a 6-0 demolition job.

Just five weeks later, Ronaldo had a blast at St James’ Park, scoring two more, as well as an assist in a 5-1 drubbing.

Kevin Keegan watched Newcastle’s old title rivals dismantle his team.

Ronaldo helped Manchester United to two big wins over Newcastle in the 2007/08 season

But he didn’t enjoy his last game against the Magpies last season

Ronaldo’s only other Premier League game in which he scored against Newcastle came in September 2021 on his second debut for the club.

The multiple Champions League winner started when he made his return to United after initially leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

Ronaldo scored twice when Steve Bruce’s side were sidelined in a 4-1 win over Red Devils.

He also ended Newcastle’s FA Cup dreams in the 2004/05 campaign with a Man of the Match display in a 4-1 semi-final victory in which he scored and set up two more.

His record against the Toon speaks for itself, but this is a very different Newcastle, even if last season.

That’s why we have to participate in a great game in which Ronaldo may have something to say.