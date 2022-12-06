Ronaldo dropped from starting lineup against Switzerland

Doha, Qatar – Portugal coach Fernando Santos has dropped captain Cristiano Ronaldo from his team’s starting line-up after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reacted angrily to being substituted against South Korea.

There were growing calls for the 37-year-old superstar to be ruled out of Tuesday’s second-round match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker was angry after he was removed 25 minutes from the end of Portugal’s game on Friday when they lost 2-1 to South Korea.

Santos made his feelings about his striker’s reaction clear during the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“I dindt like it at all. I really didn’t like it,” Santos told reporters.

“But from that point on, it’s all over, full stop on that subject. Now we have to think about tomorrow’s game, and everyone is focused on tomorrow’s game”, added Santos.

Ronaldo has said his angry reaction was directed at a South Korean player and not at his coach for replacing him.

The Portuguese striker said that the opposing player told him to quickly leave the pitch, which he did not appreciate.

‘Best player’

In Lusail, the exclusion of the talisman from the team is a hot topic, which has divided opinion among fans.

“He should start. He is the best player in the world. He is a great player. Impressive footballer. A true legend”, said Rui Pomares.

“His reaction is understandable. Nobody likes to be replaced. And I don’t think they should have taken it out,” said Patricia, Rui’s wife, as his youngest son waved the Portuguese flag.

“When he retires, we will miss him. He will be missed by the football world as well,” he added.

But others say Santos was right to bench Ronaldo not because of his reaction but because of his World Cup performances.

“I think it is correct that he is on the bench. Not because of how he reacted. But because other players are in better shape and have been playing better than him,” said José Antonio, who traveled from Porto for the game.

“Ronaldo has not played very well in this tournament. Let’s be fair to the other players. He should come on as a substitute,” he added.

Ronaldo, who is participating in what will surely be his last World Cup, needs a goal to equal Eusebio’s record of nine goals in World Cup games with Portugal.

But the Portuguese striker has not ignited the competition in Qatar.

He scored a penalty in his team’s first game against Ghana, but hasn’t found the back of the net in the two games that followed.

After scoring against the West Africans, Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups.

“I have mixed feelings about this. Ronaldo is still a very good play. But our team can play better without him and they have shown it”, said David Afonso.

“Ronaldo wants to play every game and wants to win everything, so it was not unexpected how he reacted. I feel that Ronaldo still has a lot to give to our team”, added Afonso.

Ronaldo arrived at the tournament in a storm after he gave an interview criticizing his then-club Manchester United and manager Erik Ten Hag.

His contract with the English Premier League team was terminated by mutual consent after the explosive television interview.

Since his debut in 2003, Ronaldo has scored 118 goals in 194 appearances for Portugal.

He has found the bottom of the net for his country every year for the last 19 years.

In September 2021, Ronaldo broke the world record for international goals scored when he beat the Republic of Ireland with two.