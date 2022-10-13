Ronaldo and Zlatan snubbed by Bailly, who reveals which Man United duo blew him away

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has revealed that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the two players who have impressed him the most.

Bailly – who joined Manchester United in 2016 – is currently on loan to French Ligue 1 side Marseille, but still holds a lot of credit for his Old Trafford team-mates.

Getty Bailly waved goodbye to Manchester to sign on loan with Marseille this summer

The Ivorian has been fortunate enough to play alongside some of the biggest names in world football, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it was United’s two young forwards who left a mark on him.

In particular, Rashford was the standout performer for Bailly, who revealed the England international ‘blew’ him.

“I knew a lot of great players in Manchester. But if I have to talk about everyone who has impressed me, we will never finish this interview,” Bailly told L’Equipe.

“There was incredible talent, both young and old. Someone like Marcus Rashford really blew me away. Anthony Martial too.”

The pair have made a promising start to the season under Eric ten Hag, having both endured a few frustrating years at the club.

Rashford has scored three times for the Red Devils, while Martial has scored three times, including two in the Manchester derby.

getty images – getty The duo Martial and Rashford were the players who most impressed Bailly at Manchester United

Getty Bailly has made a positive start in Marseille. He played seven games for the club

Martial was loaned to Sevilla last season, while Rashford was heavily involved in a new challenge at Paris Saint-Germain in August.

Both stayed at Old Trafford and now United are reaping the benefits of improved form, although Martial is still struggling with injuries.

Ten Hag has given all of his attackers a clean sheet this season, with Rashford and Martial preferring to Ronaldo, who has seen his playing time limited to substitutions and Europa League matches.

Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th league goal in Sunday’s 2-1 win on Everton.

Ronaldo replaced Martial against Everton and scored the winner 15 minutes after entering the field

The Portuguese star replaced the injured Martial in the 29th minute, but it only took him 15 minutes to score the winner at Goodison Park.

While United have shown snippets of promise and at times a new defensive solidity that was missing last season, it seems Bailly’s story was written at the club.

Marseille’s deal includes a commitment to buy the Ivorian at the end of his loan period at the Stade Velodrome.

