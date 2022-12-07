Ronald and Nancy Reagan ‘turned backs’ on Rock Hudson when he had AIDS

Ronald and Nancy Reagan were longtime friends with movie star Rock Hudson, but reportedly turned their backs on him when he was diagnosed with AIDS, then refused to help him through a treatment program that might have extended his life.

Hudson was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 1984 after the former First Lady suggested the actor, who appeared scrawny at a White House party, get a birthmark checked.

A year later, Hudson turned to the Reagans for help getting to a French hospital for experimental treatments that might have saved or extended his life.

But they refused to call, claims the recently published biography ‘Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit and Glamor of an Icon’ by Kate Andersen Brower in an article published in Page six this week.

Hudson died at home on October 2, 1985, at the age of 59.

Ronald and Nancy Reagan turned their backs on their friend Rock Hudson (pictured left in 1984) when he was diagnosed with AIDS and refused to help him get into a treatment program that might have extended his life, a new book claims

Hudson was diagnosed with AIDS in 1984 after Nancy Reagan suggested the actor, who appeared scrawny at a White House party, get a birthmark checked. He died in 1985 at the age of 59

Elizabeth Taylor’s new biography highlights her relationship with Hudson and how she stayed by his side until his death.

Brewer writes in the book that Hudson was diagnosed with AIDS on June 5, 1984, after concerned First Lady Nancy Reagan reported the birthmark he had.

A year later, just a day before breaking the news of his diagnosis, his publicist contacted the Reagans for help.

Publicist Dale Olson sent a desperate telegram to the Reagans at the White House, begging for help to get Hudson for treatment.

He claimed that: “Rock in Paris was looking for experimental treatments and there was only one hospital in the world that could possibly save his life…or at least alleviate his illness.”

Olsen allegedly asked the Reagans to call to transfer Rock from the American Hospital in Paris to a French military hospital where more advanced treatment was available, the book claimed.

“The Reagans wouldn’t help,” Brewer wrote, “and they turned their backs on their old friend.”

Hudson eventually entered the French military hospital — and also received a call from President Reagan wishing him well, the Associated Press reported.

But Hudson was already in a sorry state, and when the doctor concluded there was nothing more that could be done, the actor spent $250,000 to charter a Boeing 747 to Los Angeles, where he would die two months later. Atlantic Ocean reported.

The first news reports about AIDS surfaced in 1981 – just months after Reagan’s presidency – and within a few years thousands of gay men had died from the disease.

But Reagan made no early effort to fund extensive medical research and did not make his first public comments about AIDS until 1987, when more than 20,000 Americans died from its complications.

The Reagans turned their backs on their friend, according to Kate Andersen Brower’s newly released biography ‘Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit and Glamor of an Icon’

Hailing from Hollywood, the Reagans had many friends who were gay, but it has also been reported that Reagan believed homosexuality was sinful.

Discussing the AIDS epidemic with biographer Edmund Morris in 1987, he said that “perhaps the Lord brought down this scourge,” because “illicit sex is against the Ten Commandments.”

Nancy Reagan, who died in 2016 at the age of 94, had substantial influence over her husband in several areas and she also had gay friends. But she did not speak out publicly about AIDS, nor did she leave a documented record pressing her husband on the issue early in the crisis.

In 2011, PBS aired a documentary about Nancy Reagan’s role in the AIDS crisis. Among those interviewed was historian Allida Black, who said Reagan’s friendship with two AIDS victims — Rock Hudson and prominent lawyer Roy Cohn — prompted her to encourage her husband to raise more money for AIDS research.

The Reagans’ son Ron Reagan, featured in the documentary, also credited his mother for using Rock Hudson’s plight to put a face to the crisis and get the president to take action.

Hudson’s final days are detailed in Brewer’s new book about Elizabeth Taylor, with whom the actor became close when she starred in the 1956 film “Giant.”

The book highlights Hudson’s friendship with Elizabeth Taylor, who became close while starring in the 1956 film “Giant.” They are pictured on the set of the 1956 film

While many people kept their distance, Taylor reportedly jumped into his bed and held him close

Hudson returned to his home in Los Angeles to spend his final months and was visited by Elizabeth Taylor who was not afraid to get close to him.

While many people kept their distance, Taylor reportedly jumped into his bed and held him close.

“Oh, for God’s sake!” “Elizabeth cried,” Brower writes, “and she jumped into bed with him and held him close, gently rocking his frail body…Elizabeth watched helplessly as he grew worse and worse until he collapsed leg was reduced, and there was no medicine that could help him. could help him get better.’

She was with him the night before he died when she “sat on his bed and held him.”

Taylor became a passionate activist on behalf of AIDS patients. She co-founded the American Foundation for AIDS Research in 1985 and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. She donated millions of dollars, testified before Congress, and let those who were sick into her home.

“I became so enraged and personally frustrated with the rejection I received just by getting people’s attention,” Taylor said, according to the book.

Taylor died of congestive heart failure in 2011 at the age of 79.

“I was made so aware of the silence, this huge, loud silence about AIDS… Sure, no one wanted to give money or support and it made me so angry that I finally thought to myself, ‘Bitch, do something yourself. Instead of sitting there and getting angry. Do something.”

Hudson appeared in more than two dozen films under contract to Universal between 1948 and 1954, including Giant with Elizabeth Taylor in 1956

Hudson appeared in more than two dozen films under contract to Universal between 1948 and 1954.

Eager to learn, he flourished under the guidance of Douglas Sirk, whose romantic tearjerkers “Magnificent Obsession” (1954) and “All That Heaven Allows” (1955) turned Hudson into a heartthrob at age 30.

With the hugely successful epic ‘Giant’ (1956), Hudson was an Oscar-nominated actor and soon became Hollywood’s most popular star.

Routine dramas followed until 1959’s “Pillow Talk” with Doris Day revealed Hudson’s talent for light comedy.