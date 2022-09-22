Ron Klain says he believes Biden WILL run in 2024

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Thursday that President Joe Biden is running for reelection — he just can’t put it that way just yet.

“Well, you know, like he said, he’s planning to run and that’s kind of the wording he has to give to not like the federal electoral law and oblige us to file a bunch of forms,” Klain said at the Atlantic Festival in Washington. . ‘That is certainly his intention. Of course something can happen.’

Klain was asked about Biden’s political future after the president gave himself some leeway during Sunday’s 60 Minutes interview.

In his conversation with Scott Pelley, Biden also pointed to the regulations of the Federal Elections Commission, but added, “It’s far too early to make those kinds of decisions.”

“Like he said, he believes in fate,” Klain continued. “You know, he’s seen a lot in his life, he’s not going to say where he’ll be today in December.”

“He respects the fact that a lot can happen, but his intention is to flee,” the White House chief of staff added. “And I believe he will.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Thursday that President Joe Biden is running for reelection — he just can’t put it that way yet

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain (right) spoke to Atlantic’s Franklin Foer (left) at the Atlantic Festival on Thursday

Klain also said he believed Democrats would retain their majority in Congress in November.

“I really believe the Democrats will keep the House, I really believe the Democrats will keep the Senate,” Klain said.

Franklin Foer of the Atlantic had asked Klain how a Republican majority in either the House—more likely—or the Senate could make the chief of staff’s life “more hellish.”

“The choice just couldn’t be clearer,” Klain said, warning of the GOP’s “extreme agenda.”

He especially pointed to the differing positions of parties on abortion rights.

‘Sen. By the way, Lindsey Graham passed legislation not only to outlaw abortion, but also to impose a five-year criminal fine on doctors who provide reproductive services to women,” Klain said.

“I want you to think for a moment what kind of country this would be if doctors walked around knowing they could go to jail for five years for providing necessary services to their female patients,” he told the audience.

‘Who goes into that profession? Who is going to provide that kind of service? Who is willing to risk a prison sentence? There will certainly be brave doctors. I don’t doubt that. But we will see an exodus from the medical world,” Klain continued.

Doctors have also warned that because the ban goes into effect after 15 weeks, women would be forced to have transvaginal ultrasounds to determine fetal age.

“And what Senator Graham has said is that if the Republicans win the midterm elections, he’s going to put that bill on the ground and fight for it, and we’re going to see doctors at risk for that kind of prison sentence,” Klain said.