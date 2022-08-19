Ron Klain compares Biden to JFK and Eisenhower despite STILL dwindling polls

The White House is riding high after taking victories with some major spending bills in Congress, with Chief of Staff Ron Klain comparing President Biden to the likes of FDR, Eisenhower and JFK.

“The president has introduced the largest economic recovery plan since Roosevelt, the largest infrastructure plan since Eisenhower, the most confirmed judges since Kennedy, the second largest health care bill since Johnson, and the largest climate change bill in history,” Klain told Politico. . playbook.

“The first time we’ve done gun control since President Clinton was here, the first time an African-American woman has ever been put on the U.S. Supreme Court,” he added. “I think it’s a record to take to the American people.”

This week, Biden signed the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which injected $433 billion in new climate and health care spending into the economy. The bill was one. truncated iteration of Biden’s Build Back Better plan, a massive spending bill that was killed by Senator Joe Manchin last December.

Manchin had said he couldn’t vote for such spending amid 40 years of high inflation, but recently struck a deal with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over the smaller package, to the chagrin of Republicans who thought hopes for another spending package had been crushed. .

The White House has been working overtime to combat the lingering polls that have long been weighed down by inflation, which fell to 8.5 percent last month after peaking at 9.1 percent, record border crossings, a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Biden’s frequent forgetful ‘old man’ moments and blunders.

On Biden’s public profile, Klain said, “I don’t think it’s true that he’s down there any less than his predecessors. I just think Donald Trump has raised the expectation that a president creates a thunderstorm every day.”

For months, election forecasters predicted Republicans would take the House, but more recent polls show Democrats and the GOP neck and neck. An Aug. 11 Fox News poll found that 41 percent of respondents said they would support the Republican candidate in their district, 41 percent said the Democratic one.

On Thursday, even Senate leader Mitch McConnell downplayed the chances of Republicans taking back the Senate in November.

“I think the House is more likely to overturn than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, the quality of candidates has a lot to do with the outcome,” the Republican Senate leader in Florence, Kentucky, said during a luncheon of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Biden is pictured surrounded by lawmakers as he signs the Inflation Reduction Act this week

President Kennedy Signs Social Security Bill in the Oval Office

This is the best birthday present I’ve ever had,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt remarked as he signed the Gold Bill (also known as the Dollar Dvaluation Bill) on his 52nd birthday in 1934.

“Right now we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall we will probably have an extremely tight-knit Senate, either our side slightly up or their side slightly up.” .’

Meanwhile, the White House plans to do a nationwide victory round and send the president and his top officials to tout a string of government victories ahead of the midterm elections.

Between now and the In late August, cabinet members will travel on more than 35 trips to 23 states to promote the legislation, along with other Biden wins, including signing the hotbeds and CHIPS bill, killing al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and gas prices fall below $4.

The journey, dubbed the Building A Better America Tour, will continue this fall in the run-up to the November election.

“Our goal for the coming weeks is simple: take our message — one that we know resonates with key groups — and reach the American people where they are,” the memo reads.

The coverage will focus on what Democrats in Congress have passed and criticize Congressional Republicans for being “on the side of special interests” — pushing an extreme MAGA agenda that costs families.”

But the Inflation Act, which includes healthcare and climate provisions, raises the question of whether it will really lower inflation.

The Congressional Budget Office found that “passing the bill would have a negligible effect on inflation.” The University of Pennsylvania stated that ‘the effect on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero’.

The Inflation Reduction Act will cut the deficit by an estimated $300 billion over the next decade, and some argue that a lower deficit means lower inflation.

Jason Furman, economic adviser to President Barack Obama, wrote in The Wall Street Journal, “Deficit reduction almost always lowers inflation.”

An Associated Press fact check found that “in theory, lower deficits could reduce inflation. That’s because lower government spending or higher taxes, which help reduce the deficit, reduce demand in the economy, easing the pressure on companies to raise prices.”

The Inflation Reduction Act, with a total of $437 billion in new spending, could help some households save as it lowers the cost of prescription drugs for the elderly, expands health insurance subsidies and lowers energy prices.