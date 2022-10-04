Ron Johnson hits Senate race rival for saying Steve Scalise ‘took one for the team’ when he was shot

Ron Johnson’s new campaign ad takes a jab at Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes after his old tweets were unearthed in which he said Steve Scalise ‘took one for the team’ when he was shot at a congressional baseball practice.

The digital ad also focused on crime, claiming that Barnes, who is currently the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, wants to defund the police and release violent criminals.

“Mandela Barnes coddles criminals and mocks victims,” ​​the narrator claims.

It also notes that the Democratic candidate trying to unseat Johnson ‘is not fit to be a senator.’

A deep dive into Barnes’ old tweets shows him ripping Republican House Whip Scalise for not changing his views on gun rights after being shot by a left-wing extremist during a baseball practice in Virginia in 2017.

“Take one for the team,” Barnes, who was not in office at the time, wrote on Twitter.

‘I question how people vote against vested interests, but this is next level. He literally almost died on this hill,” he added of the Louisiana lawmaker.

Scalise did not change his views on the Second Amendment after nearly dying from the gunshot wound to the hip.

After being shown the tweet, Scalise told Punchbowl News: ‘It’s disgraceful. It says a lot more about his lack of character that he essentially condones political violence. We should all stand up against political violence.’

‘To say such a thing, [Barnes] really needs to look in the mirror and reassess his lack of character,” he added.

Barnes said his reaction to Scalise’s pro-gun stance came from a “personal” place of “frustration” because he “experienced the pain of losing friends and loved ones to weapon violence.”

“My comments came from a place of frustration with politicians like Ron Johnson who see gun violence happen every day and turn their backs on solutions that will keep people safe,” he said, bringing the issue back to Johnson instead of the GOP Whip.

Johnson has regained the lead in his Wisconsin re-election campaign in a runoff race that could decide which party controls the Senate for the second half of Biden’s term.

Registered voters in the state are 4 percent more likely to cast their ballots for Johnson over his Democratic challenger and state Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a 48-44 percent split, according to a new Fox News poll.

Incumbent Sen. Johnson leads Barnes by 4 percentage points, according to the new poll, after trailing him by 4 points in the same poll taken in August.

The results of the September vote come with just 39 days left until the 2022 midterms. Eight percent of respondents said they are undecided or not voting for either candidate.

Mandela also shared some other questionable thoughts on his Twitter, which in February 2017 Barnes claimed that President ‘Donald Trump is a Russian spy. Believe me.’

He also said in July 2018 that progressive New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became “my president” when she used the common slang word “hacking it up” to describe how she chatted with people during a morning on the town.

Wisconsin Lt. Governor Barnes (pictured speaking to supporters on September 24) has shared some other questionable thoughts on his Twitter, including that then-President ‘Donald Trump is a Russian spy’ and that the AOC is ‘my president’

The gap between the two candidates is still quite small, especially with the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

However, it is a flip for Johnson, who was behind Barnes in the same poll conducted in August.

The 35-year-old lieutenant governor had 50 percent of the vote in a Fox News poll last month, compared to Johnson’s 46 percent. Only 6 percent of voters were undecided in that poll.

“Wisconsin continues to be one of the most divided states in the country,” said Democratic pollster Chris Anderson. ‘Republicans appear to have some momentum in both the Senate and gubernatorial races, but they are both competitive as we enter the final month of the campaign.’

Anderson’s firm Beacon Research conducted the Fox News poll with Republican pollster Daron Shaw.

Wisconsin is a key battleground state that swung blue in the 2020 presidential election with a margin of less than 1 percent between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.