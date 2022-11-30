Ron DeSantis will publish a new book in February as his popularity skyrockets

Ron DeSantis has written a new book about his life in public service as his popularity skyrockets and speculation grows that he will run for president in 2024.

Florida’s Republican governor, who won a landslide re-election this month, will publish his new book in February. It is seen by some political analysts as a manifesto and another step towards his possible bid for the White House.

The autobiography, called “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” is expected to cover key moments in DeSantis’ life.

The book will tell his story “growing up in a working-class family, playing in the Little League World Series, working his way through Yale University and Harvard Law School, volunteering in the Navy after 9/11, and serving in Iraq,” Fox News said.

Ron DeSantis (pictured Nov. 19) has written a new book about his life in public service as his popularity skyrockets and speculation grows that he will run for president in 2024

Florida’s Republican governor, who won a landslide re-election this month, will publish his new book in February. Viewed as a manifesto by some political analysts, it will also address his marriage to former news and TV host Casey DeSantis, her battle with breast cancer and the three children they share together. Pictured: The DeSantis family

It will also shed new light on his marriage to former news and TV host Casey DeSantis, her battle with breast cancer and the three children they share together.

The popularity of DeSantis has skyrocketed over the past two years. He was a standout winner in midterm elections in which the results for the Republicans turned out worse than expected.

He won re-election to a second term as Florida governor in a landslide, beating Democrat Charlie Crist with nearly 60 percent of the vote — a further sign of Florida’s Republican surge.

Meanwhile, a poll earlier this month weighing potential candidates for 2024 showed DeSantis now leading by seven points over former President Donald Trump.

The YouGov survey was the first survey to look at the 2024 election cycle — and also the first since February 2016 to suggest Trump’s dominance over the GOP is weakening. It found that 42 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents now favor DeSantis over Trump as the party’s standard bearer in 2024.

DeSantis’ rise has been attributed to his assault on what he calls “awake” values. In his victory speech at his campaign headquarters, he declared, “Florida is where wakes go to die,” saying that Florida voters had “rewritten the political map.”

He has also supported Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and Stop WOKE bill – both of which have proven controversial and sued, but have proven popular among Republicans, especially those in Trump’s MAGA camp.

DeSantis’ autobiography will be his second book and will be published February 28 by Broadside, the conservative arm of HarperCollins Publishing – owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

In a statement shared via Fox News (which, like HarperCollins, falls under Rupert Murdoch’s media empire — albeit under different umbrella companies) — Broadside said the book “will address critical issues that [DeSantis] central to the debate about the future of our country.

“He shares his thoughts from when he fought back against COVID mandates and restrictions, critical race theory, awake corporations,” and what Broadside describes as “the partisan legacy media.” The statement added that the book will chronicle DeSantis’ “bold, substantial policy achievements.”

In a statement to Fox News, DeSantis said Florida “created a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who drove our nation into the ground.”

Many in the Republican party fear that if Trump and DeSantis (pictured together in 2019) go head-to-head in the 2024 presidential primaries, the party could tear itself apart

DeSantis has not yet made a formal announcement about a potential White House bid. He has previously dismissed talks of a 2024 presidential run, focusing instead on his gubernatorial re-election, which will see him remain governor of Florida until 2026 — unless he chooses to step down.

Regardless, he’s become a major face of the Republican Party, and the possibility of him running seemed to upset Trump — who announced his own 2024 bid earlier this month. “He could seriously hurt himself,” Trump told reporters when asked about the possibility of running against DeSantis for the Republican nomination.

Many in the Republican party fear that if the pair went head to head in the 2024 presidential election, the party could tears itself apart.