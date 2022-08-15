Ron DeSantis Walks a Tightrope Over the Mar-a-Lago Search

Republican politicians weighing how to respond to the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago last week had several options. They were boiled down:

1. Immediately denounce it as a “witch hunt” and threaten to investigate or even demote the agency while advocating the impeachment of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

2. Issue a tentative, temporary statement expressing confidence in the process while expressing a tone of concern about the potential for overshooting the Department of Justice. Say little that could become embarrassing as more facts emerge that cast a negative light on the former president’s behavior.

3. Criticize Trump for endangering the national security of the United States. Call on him to release the search warrant and explain what officers were looking for and why he hadn’t returned the documents they were looking for.