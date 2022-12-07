Ron DeSantis’ two-day inauguraton party – with VIP tickets selling for up to a $1 MILLION

<!–

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping donors are willing to pay $1 million to gain A-list access to his Jan. 3 inauguration in Tallahassee after winning re-election by nearly 20 points.

Politico had a breakdown of sponsorship packages for the two-day affair, offering five top donors — willing to give DeSantis a million dollars — the chance to serve as “inaugural presidents.”

The seats will receive tickets to a candlelit dinner on the eve of the inauguration, they will receive VIP seats at the swearing-in ceremony and access to the inaugural ball and another celebration, a “Toast to One Million Mamas” campaign by First Lady Casey DeSantis from Florida group.

They also get a photo with the governor – one of the most talked about potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates.

Other sponsorship packages range from $500,000 to $25,000 and provide access to the same set of events, with fewer tickets, Politico said.

MILLION DOLLARS BABY?

Inaugurations in Florida take place in front of the old United States Capitol in Tallahassee. This image shows Governor Charlie Crist’s inauguration in 2007. Crist later became a congressman and ran for governor again in 2022 against DeSantis, who easily defeated the Democrat by 20 points

In Florida, inaugurations are held on the steps of the old Capitol, restored to its original 1902 glory.

DeSantis will be sworn in at noon.

The inauguration and surrounding events will be a chance for Florida’s twice-elected governor to raise money that could go to the state party, which would be ruled out if he threw his hat in the 2024 presidential race, Politico said.

In this latest cycle, DeSantis was able to raise more than $200 million for his re-election campaign.

He has more than $60 million in the bank, according to campaign filings filed last month.

DeSantis easily won his race against Democrat Charlie Crist — a former Florida governor turned congressman who switched sides after endorsing former President Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential race.

For $1 million, five of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a VIP seat at the Old Florida Capitol (pictured) when he is sworn in for a second term at noon on January 3, 2023.

DeSantis’ reelection cakewalk was a bright spot for Republicans, who otherwise underperformed in the meantime.

The cycle ended Tuesday night with Trump-backed Georgia Senate Republican hopeful Herschel Walker falling to incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

Polls show growing interest in DeSantis as a GOP nominee as former President Donald Trump once again launches his own bid for the White House.

Leading up to Election Day in November, Trump sensed the threat and nicknamed the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Trump has credited himself for the rise of DeSantis, who supported the Republican congressman in his 2018 primary in the race for Florida governor.

DeSantis reopened Florida early during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic — drawing praise from national Republicans who blamed the Democrats for closures, despite the Trump administration initially giving them the go-ahead.

He has also wrestled with Democrats over a number of culture war issues, which has also boosted his profile.