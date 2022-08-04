Ron DeSantis teases ‘major announcement’ that will cause a ‘liberal media meltdown’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to share a major announcement Thursday that will spark a “meltdown” among his critics.

His press officer Christina Pushaw teased the impact of the news, saying it will trigger the “liberal media meltdown of the year.”

IMPORTANT announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media collapse of the year,” Pushaw wrote on Twitter. “Everyone is resting tonight.”

It sparked furious speculation that he could reveal he will run for president in 2024.

But the DeSantis spokeswoman appeared to dispel those rumors, specifying on Twitter that the announcement was related to the Florida governor’s office rather than campaign activity.

She also reiterated DeSantis’ intention to run for a second term in Tallahassee in November.

“He has already announced that he is running for re-election as governor,” Pushaw wrote. “All I can say about tomorrow’s surprise announcement is that it has nothing to do with campaigns. It’s an official matter.’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made the comments seemingly out of nowhere during a drug addiction recovery press conference

Pushaw then teased Thursday morning: “No one guessed today’s announcement, although some of you guessed the governor’s priorities for the next legislative session.”

He has closed the gap with Donald Trump in Republican polls and has been touted to join the race following his COVID response.

Speaking at a news conference in Tallahassee on Wednesday, DeSantis called for charges against doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors.

It’s the latest shot in the popular Republican figure’s months-long culture war with the LGBTQ community, which has seen his national profile skyrocket with moments like his public spat with the Walt Disney Company over Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law. .

DeSantis’ comments came up in his state while discussing the drug abuse recovery model — and were met with fierce applause in response.

“One of the things they’re trying to do is talk about these very young children who are getting gender-affirming care,” the governor said.

“But they don’t tell you what that is, they actually give very young girls a double mastectomy. They want to castrate these young boys. That’s wrong.’

DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw teased an “important” announcement on Twitter Wednesday night

When asked by DailyMail.com who “they” refer to, Pushaw replied that it was “the powerful institutions and people who are spreading the false story that so-called ‘gender affirmative care’ (experimental medical and surgical procedures) is the best way to deal with gender dysphoria.” or confusion in children and young people.’

“In addition, ‘they’ – the politicians, doctors and activists who promote ‘gender affirmative care’ – falsely claim that puberty blockers are safe and should be given to children who are confused about their gender.”

DeSantis continued at his press conference, “We stood up and said, both from a child’s health and well-being standpoint, you know, you’re not maiming 1012 13-year-old children based on gender dysphoria.”

He highlighted a 2011 study often referenced by opponents of gender-affirming care for children and teens, suggesting that a majority of transgender youth outgrow it by the time they reach adulthood.

Critics of the study insist it is an incomplete picture.

“Eighty percent of them are at least resolved by the time they get older,” DeSantis said. “I think these doctors should be charged for what’s going on.”