Ron DeSantis’ team pass on offer to appear on The View blaming personal attacks from woke hosts

Governor Ron DeSantis gave his office a scathing response to ABC’s The View after the talk show asked him to appear as a guest.

The daytime show contacted the Republican governor of Florida to invite him to the show. The governor declined the invitation in a blistering email describing at least four times that wake show hosts and guests, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behard and Sunny Hostin, had openly criticized the governor and his policies.

DeSantis’ team refused to let him go in the lion’s den with the liberal ladies, opting instead to take the line to Twitter.

DeSantis’ Deputy Press Secretary Bryan Griffin cclaimed he received a request Friday to arrange the appearance, with the show saying they would be “honored” to have the governor.

Griffin posted his email online, writing, “Thanks for the invite. I understand that you are sending this request on behalf of your team.

“But are the hosts of the View really interested in hearing from Governor DeSantis about all the important work he is doing on behalf of Floridians to protect their health and livelihoods, stand up for parents and children, and defend freedom?

All of the incidents described by DeSantis’s team took place in the past year, with the earliest of the four incidents occurring in August last year, where he was said to have a “white supremacist base.”

The Republican governor of Florida’s office has mentioned at least four times that the hosts and guests of the awakened show were broadcast

The program regularly criticizes conservative leaders, with DeSantis emerging as a regular target for hosts like Joy Behar

Which of the following statements from the View’s presenters would you recommend our team consider when deciding whether the interview will be a genuine search for the truth?

‘Or worth the time? We will pass on this offer.

Please also note that we do not coordinate any performances or events of a political nature from the official office. Our role is to serve the people of Florida.”

All of the incidents listed by the DeSantis team have occurred in the past year. The first of the four incidents came from co-host Joy Behar, who said DeSantis had a “white supremacist base” last August.

Behar, as well as several of her co-hosts, regularly criticize conservative leaders, with DeSantis emerging as a frequent target.

Sunny Hostin, a legal analyst, even labeled him “DeathSantis” for his COVID-19 policy in one of the incidents his team identified.

Griffin claims he received the request to their office Friday asking them to arrange the appearance, with the show saying they would be “honored” to have DeSantis, despite previous comments from Sunny Hostin and others.

Social media users were quick to mock the governor for refusing to confront the ladies of The View

DeSantis’ office offered four examples of the awakened hosts targeting him, including when Behar called the governor a “homicidal sociopath” last year.

Hostin called him a “fascist and bigot” and criticized his policies as “anti-black history laws,” while host Ana Navarro labeled him “anti-black.”

Social media users were quick to laugh at the governor for being a “cry baby” in his response to the request.

One labeled him “unable to handle a little bit of heat from the old ladies” on The View, while another said the “easy fix” was to “ignore” the critiques.

Others sided with the Florida governor, with one Twitter user calling the response a “home run.”

Another added that it was “perfect” and would “infuriate” the liberal ladies on the ABC show.

DeSantis’s office offered four examples of the vigilant hosts targeting him, including when Behar called the governor a “homicidal sociopath” last year

But others sided with the Florida governor, with someone calling the response a “home run” and perfect

DeSantis recently filed a complaint against R House restaurant in Miami for engaging in “indecent activity” while minors were present.

This week on the show, Navarro said Florida was facing a “housing crisis, insurance crisis, and climate crisis,” before reprimanding the Florida governor for being “too focused” on children being exposed to drag shows.

The complaint obtained by DailyMail.com states that “Florida Statutes prohibits unlawful exposure of sexual organs.

Specifically, it states that “exposing or displaying … sexual organs in public or on another person’s private property … in a vulgar or indecent manner” is unlawful.’

The investigation puts the restaurant at risk of losing its liquor license, an act that could bankrupt the company.

Ana Navarro also labeled him ‘anti-Black’ while discussing his ‘Don’t say Gay’ policy on the show