Ron DeSantis pokes fun at college students taking ‘zombie studies with $100,000 in debt’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joked about college students racking up huge debts for “zombie studies” when he called on the school system to better prepare kids for the job market.

At a conservative think tank event, the Republican legislator emphasized the importance of offering young people a variety of avenues, rather than forcing them to get expensive college degrees for which they are unsuited.

“You’re no worse than anyone for not getting a four-year degree,” DeSantis said.

“Think of all the people who had a four-year zombie studies degree with $100,000 in debt, and then they end up in a job they could have had after high school,” he added, as the audience chuckled.

“What we don’t want to do is try to shoehorn every student who comes through our school system to traditional four-year universities. They need to know that there are different paths you can take and find what’s best for you.’

DeSantis received some criticism for his comments on social media, with many users accusing him of hypocrisy and pointing out that he graduated with a BA in history from Yale and attended Harvard Law School.

But others embraced the message and spoke of their own struggles with mounting student debt, which continues to grow for many students after graduation due to high interest rates.

Americans owe nearly $1.7 trillion in student loans, according to the Federal Reserve of St. Louisand an average year of tuition and associated living expenses at a U.S. university costs more than $35,000, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis addresses attendees at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa

President Joe Biden announced a plan in August to provide assistance to people struggling to repay student loans.

His administration has offered to waive up to $10,000 in student debt for individuals with annual incomes less than $125,000 a year, and will double debt relief to $20,000 for borrowers who have also received Pell Grants — a federal program that helps those most in need. gives students aid that they do not have to repay.

Biden also extended a pandemic-era lull on federal student loan payments for what he called the “last time.” Payments are expected to resume in January.

The specter of heavy debt will still loom over today’s high school seniors — and everyone after them — as the debt waiver only applies to those who took out federal student loans before July 1.

One of the main drivers is rising tuition, which, according to federal data, is more than double the inflation-adjusted average of 30 years ago.

Biden’s failure to address the wider issue sparked recriminations from Republicans and some of his fellow Democrats.

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan waiver in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan will wipe out tens of thousands of dollars in debt for millions — but has been criticized for doing nothing to solve the underlying problem (file photo)

sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said the loan cancellation “doesn’t address the fundamental issues that make college unaffordable.” Instead, she called for expanded Pell Grants reserved for low-income students and targeted forgiveness for borrowers in need.

Other critics included Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who said the forgiveness should have been accompanied by action to address the university’s “absurd” costs.

“We cannot continue to lock up a new generation of Americans in this vicious cycle,” Bennet said.

Without broader action, the country’s federal student loan debt will return to its current level — more than $1.6 trillion — within five years of cancellation, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit organization that advocates lower deficits.

“This doesn’t fundamentally solve the student debt problem,” said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director for the budget group. ‘It will be a one-off clean slate that wipes a lot of people off the rollers. But they are simply replaced by new borrowers.’

It also creates the expectation that future presidents can forgive some of the student debt, making borrowers feel more secure about taking on debt and, in turn, encouraging colleges to further raise prices, Goldwein said.

“This has the potential to worsen university affordability,” he said.