Ron DeSantis’ manifesto for Florida to become the ‘citadel of freedom’

Mr Chief Justice, Members of the Cabinet and fellow citizens:

From the Space Coast to the Suncoast, from St. Johns to St. Lucie, from the streets of Hialeah to the highways of Daytona, from the Okeechobee to Micanopy.

Freedom lives here, in our amazing Sunshine State of Florida!

It lives in the courage of those who patrol the streets and keep our communities safe, it lives in the industry of those who work long hours to earn a living and raise their families, it lives in the devotion of those who protect our children it lives in the lives in the determination of those who grow our food, it lives in the wisdom of our seniors, it lives in the dreams of the historic number of families who moved from thousands of miles because they saw Florida as the land of freedom and the land of sanity.

While so many states in our country have crushed their citizens in recent years, we in Florida have lifted our people.

When other states trashed the freedom of their people, Florida stood strong as the hub of freedom.

When the world lost its mind—when common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue—Florida was a haven of common sense, a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans and indeed for people all over the world.

As captain of the ship of state, we choose to sail the turbulent seas of freedom rather than cower in the placid docks of despotism.

We are attacked, we take blows, but we weather the storms, we stand our ground and we do what is right.

As the Book of Psalms reminds us, “I will not be afraid, though tens of thousands attack me from every side.”

We have refused to use polls and put our finger in the wind – leaders don’t follow, they lead.

We have formulated a vision for a free and prosperous state.

We have, through perseverance and hard work, executed that vision.

We have achieved favorable results.

And now we’re here today because the people of Florida validated our record-breaking efforts.

Florida shows that results matter. We lead not only by words, but by deeds.

Four years ago, we promised to pursue a bold agenda. We did that and we got results:

We said we would make sure Florida would tax lightly, regulate fairly and spend conservatively — and we delivered.

We promised to make major educational reforms – and we delivered.

We said we would end judicial activism by appointing lawyers who understand that a judge’s proper role is to apply the law as it is written, not to legislate from within the court – and that we have fulfilled.

We promised to usher in a new era of stewardship for Florida’s natural resources by advancing the water quality and restoration efforts of the Everglades – and we delivered.

We said we would stand for law and order and support the men and women of law enforcement – and we delivered.

We promised to remedy shortcomings in Florida’s election administration and hold wayward officials accountable — and we delivered.

We said we would support Hurricane Michael affected areas of Northwest Florida – and we delivered.

And when Hurricane Ian came last year, the state coordinated a massive mobilization of relief workers, facilitated the fastest power restoration ever, and even quickly rebuilt key bridges swept away by the storm. We have been assisting the people of Southwest Florida and we will continue to do so in the weeks, months and years to come.

Because of these and other efforts, Florida leads the nation:

We are number 1 in this United States in terms of net immigration

Florida is the number 1 fastest growing state

We are number 1 in new business formations

Florida is number 1 in tourism

We are number 1 in economic freedom

Florida is #1 in educational freedom

And we are #1 in parent involvement in education

Florida also ranks #1 in public higher education

This is a record we can all be proud of.

And we are far from done:

Florida has built a record budget surplus and we need to implement a record amount of tax relief, especially for Florida families struggling with inflation.

We must ensure that school systems respond to parents and students, not partisan interest groups, and we must ensure that our higher education institutions are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideologies.

Florida should always be a great place to raise a family – we will implement more family-friendly policies to make raising children easier, and we will defend our children from those who want to rob them of their innocence.

We will always remain a state of law and order, we will always support law enforcement, and we will always reject soft-on-crime policies that endanger our communities.

Florida is now in a golden age for the preservation of our precious natural resources. Our momentum is strong and we will finish what we started – we will leave Florida to God better than we found it!

This much we promise and much more.

It is often said that our federalist constitutional system—with fifty states that can make their own unique policies—represents a laboratory of democracy.

Well, the last few years have witnessed a great test of governance philosophies as many jurisdictions followed a very different path than we have followed here in the state of Florida.

The policies of these states have led to a mass exodus of prolific Americans from these jurisdictions – with Florida the most desired destination, a promised land of sanity.

Many of these cities and states have embraced fashionable ideology at the expense of sustainable principles.

They have harmed public safety by coddling criminals and attacking law enforcement.

They have imposed unreasonable burdens on taxpayers to fund unfathomable government spending.

They have damaged education by subordinating the interests of students and parents to partisan interest groups.

They have imposed medical authoritarianism under the guise of pandemic mandates and restrictions that have no scientific basis.

This bizarre, yet prevalent ideology permeating these policies purports to act in the name of justice for the marginalized, yet it frowns on American institutions, rejects merit and achievement, and advocates identity essentialism.

We reject this waking ideology.

We seek normalcy, not philosophical madness!

We will not allow reality, facts and truth to become optional.

We will never surrender to the waking crowd.

Florida is where Wake Goes to Die!

Now Florida’s success is complicated by the faltering federal establishment in Washington, DC

The federal government has continued an inflationary spending spree that has left our nation weaker and our citizens poorer, it has issued pandemic restrictions and mandates – based more on ideology and politics than sound science – and this has eroded freedom and hindered commerce.

It has recklessly facilitated open borders: mocking the rule of law, allowing massive amounts of narcotics to plague our states, importing criminal aliens, and green-lighting the flow of millions of illegal aliens into our country, empowering communities and taxpayers across the globe. world are taxed. country.

It has imposed energy policies that have crippled our country’s domestic production, making energy more expensive for our citizens and eroding our country’s energy security, and therefore our national security.

It exercises its authority through a sprawling, irresponsible, and unreachable bureaucracy that does not act on our behalf, but instead towers over us and imposes its will on us.

The results of this were predictably dismal.

This has led many to be pessimistic about the country’s future. Some say failure is inevitable.

Florida is proof that We the People is not doomed.

Refusing is a choice. Success is achievable. And freedom is worth fighting for.

Now fighting for freedom isn’t easy because the threats to freedom are more complex and widespread than in the past – the threats can come from entrenched bureaucrats in DC, jet-setters in Davos, and corporations wielding public power.

But we must fight.

We embrace our tenet that our rights are not bestowed by the courtesy of the state, but are endowed by the hand of the Almighty.

We reject the idea that self-government can be outsourced to technocratic elites who reduce people to mere data points.

We urge the restoration of time-tested constitutional principles so that government of, by, and for the people will not perish from this earth.

Florida has taken the lead in preserving what our country’s father called the “sacred fire of liberty.”

It is the fire that burned in Independence Hall as 56 men pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honors to found a new nation conceived in freedom.

It’s the fire that burned in a cemetery in Gettysburg when the nation’s first Republican president promised a “new birth of freedom” to this country.

It’s the fire that burned among the boys who stormed the beaches of Normandy to liberate a continent and keep freedom for the world.

It is the fire that animated a young minister’s dream, passed on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, that the Declaration of Independence said what it meant and meant what it said: All men are created equal.

It’s the fire that drove a resolute president to stand in Berlin and declare to “bring down this wall,” stare down the communists, and win the Cold War.

It is our responsibility here in Florida to carry this torch.

We are not running away from this responsibility; we welcome it.

We’ll be on our guard.

We will be steadfast in the faith.

We will be brave.

We will be strong!

And we thank God and are proud to be citizens of the great Free State of Florida!