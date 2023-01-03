Ron DeSantis celebrates at Inaugural Ball by dancing with wife Casey to song written for him

<!–

Ron DeSantis received 4,000 people for his inaugural ball in Tallahassee, Florida, where he danced with his wife Casey to the song Sweet Florida and the guests enjoyed lavish hordeuvres and elaborate fanfare.

First lady Casey DeSantis wowed guests in a gold-embellished ballgown reminiscent of Disney princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast — and one attendee called her a “class act.”

The first Florida couple, according to several attendees and later confirmed by DeSantis’ team, danced on stage to Sweet Florida, a song written by the band Van Zant as an ode to DeSantis, and Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” .

The first verse of Sweet Florida states that DeSantis “stands up for what he believes” and warns people not to “come here to change things.”

The DeSantis’ three children, Madison, Mason and Mamie, also danced on stage at the start of the prom. The couple’s daughter wore white puffy dresses and their son matched the father in a mini version of a tuxedo.

Governor Ron DeSantis spun his wife and first lady Casey DeSantis, who donned a gold tea-length ball gown, in a dance onstage at his second inaugural ball on Tuesday

The first couple watched with smiles as their three children, Madison, Mason and Mamie, danced onstage at the inaugural ball

Aside from that first dance, most guests say they haven’t seen much of the pair all night.

Attendees had mixed reviews of the inaugural ball, which could be an indication of whether or not they could get their hands on a VIP ticket. Guests leaving said the event at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center was a split between VIP and general admission.

A man who left the prom around 8pm described the VIP section as “where the actual party was.”

Bernice, 79, from Boca Raton, said the event was “too busy” and that it was “a fire hazard” — she also described it as “COVID heaven.”

The tax collector for Franklin County, Florida told DailyMail.com that the “enthusiasm of the crowd was the best I’ve ever seen for an inauguration” — and he’s been to several.

A brass band with four singers entertained the approximately 4,000 guests

Attendees were able to walk away with koozies as mementos of Florida’s inauguration

In addition to dancing in the large open arena, guests were also welcomed to take photos at a station featuring a hedge wall and the logo for DeSantis’ inauguration week, with its overarching motto: “The Free State of Florida.”

The party favors provided to guests were white koozies with navy blue writing

Pink and purple uplighting was scattered around the arena, guests described to DailyMail.com, and some “finger food” included desserts, fruit, and chicken and waffle skewers.

The inaugural ball concludes the festivities surrounding the start of Governor DeSantis’ second term in the Sunshine State amid rumors he could launch a presidential run in 2024.