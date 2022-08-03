Ron DeSantis calls for doctors to be SUED for giving minors gender-affirming surgeries

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called at a news conference in Tallahassee on Wednesday for doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors to be brought to justice.

It’s the latest shot in the popular Republican figure’s months-long culture war with the LGBTQ community, which has seen his national profile skyrocket with moments like his public spat with the Walt Disney Company over Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law. .

DeSantis’ comments came up in his state while discussing the drug abuse recovery model — and were met with fierce applause in response.

“One of the things they’re trying to do is talk about these very young children who are getting gender-affirming care,” the governor said.

“But they don’t tell you what that is, they actually give very young girls a double mastectomy. They want to castrate these young boys. That’s wrong.’

When asked by DailyMail.com who “they” refer to, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said it was “the powerful institutions and people who are spreading the false story that so-called “gender affirmative care” (experimental medical and surgical procedures) the best way to deal with gender dysphoria or confusion in children and young people.’

“In addition, ‘they’ – the politicians, doctors and activists who promote ‘gender affirmative care’ – falsely claim that puberty blockers are safe and should be given to children who are confused about their gender.”

DeSantis continued at his press conference, “We stood up and said, both from a child’s health and well-being standpoint, you know, you’re not maiming 1012 13-year-old children based on gender dysphoria.”

He went on to highlight a 2011 study often referenced by opponents of gender-affirming care for children and teens, suggesting that a majority of transgender youth outgrow it by the time they reach adulthood.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made the comments seemingly out of nowhere during a drug addiction recovery press conference

“Eighty percent of them are at least resolved by the time they get older,” DeSantis said.

Critics of the study argue that it is based on incomplete information and therefore the figure is exaggerated.

DeSantis finished, “I think these doctors should be charged for what’s going on.”

Oops, cheers and claps erupted from the crowd after his call.

LGBTQ rights activists have insisted that giving minors access to gender-affirming care is safe, and that denying it could have detrimental effects on the mental health of trans youth.

The DeSantis administration has been accused by Democrats and human rights activists of curtailing the freedoms of transgender youth.

In April, Florida’s health department updated its guidelines to discourage the use of puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgical procedures for gender-affirming care for children under 18.

And in March, DeSantis signed his controversial “Parental Rights In Education” bill, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics.

People protesting the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit and those who support it make their voices heard outside the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida

They are also concerned that trans youth is preventing them from trusting school counselors and nurses – in some cases the only adults they can open up to.

Proponents point out that the word “gay” does not appear in the legal text, nor does the law mention a specific orientation or identity.

It prohibits “classroom teaching by school staff or third parties about sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade, and such discussions at all other academic levels must be “age or developmental in accordance with state standards” . ‘

The law not only prohibits academic discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation, but also requires public school districts to put in place procedures to require school officials to make a shift in a student’s service or supervision related to the student’s mental, emotional, or physical condition. report. health or well-being’ to their parents.

It also allows parents to sue schools and school districts for violating the new law.

President Joe Biden denounced the law as “hateful.”

Disney’s opposition to the law and the ensuing public feud with DeSantis sparked a much-publicized dispute that saw Orlando’s Disney World lose its self-governing Florida status.