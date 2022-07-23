Ron DeSantis bashes Biden, calls on GOP in Congress to ‘do something’ in speech raising 2024 buzz

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wished the United States a “quick recovery from Joe Biden” in the wake of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis and praised his performance in the GOP’s culture war in a remarkably campaign-style Friday night speech .

“On behalf of the State of Florida, I would like to wish President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID. And I also want to wish the United States of America a speedy recovery from Joe Biden,” the governor said to an audience of young Republican voters in Tampa, Florida.

DeSantis is once again bringing up 2024 rumors with his appearance at the Student Action Summit being held by the right-wing group Turning Point USA — where former President Donald Trump will speak just a day later.

The governor devoted a significant portion of his speech to the Republicans’ bid to win Congress in the November midterm elections, while also hammering Biden on inflation and the border crisis — a clearly national political message for an official who the White House’s ambitions, but not expressly ruled out.

“If we get that red wave in the House and in the Senate, and the Republicans have majorities, then I think this is what we as voters want to see — we want you to do something with those majorities,” DeSantis said.

‘We want to see you hold’ [Biden] and his ilk are responsible for what they do on the southern border.’

He further boosted the buzz of 2024 by attacking California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is widely seen as a potential Democratic contender should Biden not rejoin.

“We believe that every parent in the state of Florida has the right to send their small child to elementary school without injecting radical gender ideology into the curriculum. It’s totally inappropriate to take a six-year-old and say, “You may have been born a boy, but maybe you really are a girl.” That is wrong and is allowed to fly in California, but not here in the state of Florida,” said DeSantis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received the loudest applause of the evening on the first day of Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit

His Friday night speech hovered between a national political message and touting his achievements in Florida

He also spent quite a bit of time bashing Joe Biden, claiming that “the most pressing issues of the day have all been created or compounded by Biden himself.”

It is striking that he has not mentioned Trump’s name once.

At one point, when he compared Biden to past leaders, DeSantis held in high esteem the presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan — but not the ex-leader whose help he won the Florida governorship in 2018.

However, it is clear that he has taken some cues from the former president. DeSantis opened his performance by throwing baseball caps at the crowd, which has become a hallmark of Trump’s recent rallies.

The Sunshine State governor also spent a significant portion of his speech touting his Florida stewardship, boasting about his state’s schools, roads, and lack of income taxes.

He also taunted “awakened education” and accused Democrat-led states of teaching critical race theory in order to “distort” their knowledge of history.

“We’re making sure in Florida that we don’t use our tax dollars to teach our kids to hate this country or to hate each other based on race,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also emphasized his resistance to any COVID-19 mandates, stating, “You should be able to participate in society without being marginalized based on your decision whether or not to get this shot, and oh by the way, this inclusion doesn’t prevent you.” that you don’t get infected to begin with.’

His speech received the most enthusiastic applause of the evening, including comments from three incumbent Republican senators.

Hundreds of millennials and Gen Z Republicans will flock to Tampa for the Friday through Sunday event.

People cheer as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit to be held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22

Hundreds of young Republican voters flocked to Tampa for the multi-day event

In addition to DeSantis and Trump, the event has attracted other potential GOP 2024 hopefuls such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

Both Hawley and Cruz spoke on Friday night prior to DeSantis’ big event.

Cruz, who was welcomed onstage with an enthusiastic standing ovation, tore up the Biden administration by claiming that “everything they touch goes to shit.”

“It’s gotten so bad that AOC can’t afford fake handcuffs,” he said derisively, referring to Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who put her hands behind her back as if they were being held back when she was arrested during a pro-choice demonstration. .

The comment caused a loud laughter from the crowd.

At one point, the sound of a violent thunderstorm outside the convention center interrupted the Texas senator’s speech — which he used as a metaphor for Biden advocating progressive goals.

For many Americans, before Biden was sworn in, ‘Socialism Sucks’ was just words on a t-shirt. Now you can hear the thunder in the sky,’ he said.

Cruz earned another standing ovation when he mocked the use of pronouns by progressives and the crowd said, “My preferred pronouns are ‘kiss my a**’.”

Ted Cruz was also one of the speakers of the evening and was received enthusiastically

And without naming names, Hawley called on the young Republicans in the audience to vote out “contemporary conservatives” whom he accused of “not defending this country.”

“Conservatives today have often been much more interested in fighting their foreign wars and increasing the profits of multinational corporations that send our jobs abroad and erode our cities and industries,” he said. said.

“They’re much more interested in that than fighting for our families, and our neighborhoods, and our homes and our churches.”

He added: ‘And ladies and gentlemen, that has to change. And it has to change now.’

Hawley did not bring up the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite the video of Hawley’s panel driving away from rioters that day became one of the most high-profile moments of Thursday’s hearing. .

Former Trump housing and urban development secretary Ben Carson also spoke Friday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Jr. are scheduled to speak on Saturday.