Ron DeSantis administration orders investigation into Miami restaurant that hosts drag brunches

The government of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered an investigation into a Miami restaurant hosting drag brunches after a viral video showed a naked dancer showing off a little girl.

The short video taken around July 3 shows a girl – who appears to be between two and four years old – wearing a tiara like a drag queen, exposing her bare breasts with pasties and a thong filled with money that her through the R House Wynwood restaurant.

The drag queen posted the video to TikTok with the caption: “Kids belong in drag shows!!!! Children deserve to see fun & expression & freedom.’

The DeSantis administration filed a complaint against the Miami restaurant, claiming “The sexualized nature of brunch performances is ubiquitous,” while citing multiple instances where children attended to observe dancers’ performances nearly naked.

The complaint obtained by DailyMail.com states that “Florida Statutes prohibits unlawful exposure of sexual organs. Specifically, it states that “exposing or displaying … sexual organs in public or on another person’s private property … in a vulgar or indecent manner” is unlawful.’

The investigation opens up the possibility that the restaurant could lose its liquor license, an act that could bankrupt the company.

DeSantis spoke at a Wednesday press conference about how.

“There was a video from Dallas where they had all these young kids put money in the underwear of these drag queens in a bar, and that’s totally unacceptable, and that’s what I said at the time,” DeSantis said.

“Then a week or two later a video of a place with similar stuff happened and it was determined to be in Florida.”

He continued: “So we said, ‘Wait a minute, it’s wrong to involve children in this, it’s not in accordance with our law and our policies in the state of Florida and it’s a disturbing trend in our society to try to to sexualize people.” people. That’s not how you take care of our children. You protect children. You don’t expose them to things that are inappropriate.’

After the video of restaurant R House Wynwood went viral, the state launched an investigation.

“They actually had agents going to this place and actually doing intelligence gathering – intelligence gathering – to see what was going on. What they found was that there were not only minors to some of these, and these are sexually explicit drag shows, the bar had a kids menu.”

DeSantis was referring to the restaurant’s “Drag Brunch” menu, which includes a children’s menu for children up to 12 years of age.

‘Choice of 2 items from the above selection, soft drinks and of course our fantastic show’, reads the menu.

Investigators were able to gather evidence that would validate the restaurant’s possibility of losing its liquor license, DeSantis said.

AR House Wynwood spokesperson told DailyMail.com that they are “aware of the complaint and are currently working with the Department of Affairs…to resolve the situation.”

“We are an inclusive establishment and welcome all people to visit our restaurant,” said a spokesperson. “We are hopeful that Governor DeSantis, a vociferous supporter and champion of Florida hospitality and small businesses, will see this as what it is, a misunderstanding, and that the matter will be resolved positively and quickly.”

The Florida drag show is one of many that has come into the limelight. Recently, a 2021 video surfaced of a young girl tipping a drag queen as she bares a huge set of synthetic breasts at a “family-friendly” event at a gay venue in Michigan.

The child, whose age has not been disclosed, passed on a bill in the clip to RuPaul’s Drag Race star Yara Sofia at Hamburger Mary’s in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She was sitting on the knee of a grown woman at the time, who smiled warmly as the youngster tipped the artist, whose real name is Gabriel Burgos Ortiz.

Sofia stepped around the bar wearing a pair of large fake breasts that hung outside her costumes, complete with little yellow pasties covering the nipples in what appeared to be an attempt at modesty.

It was originally posted by a TikTok user DavidLovesDragOk and has since been re-shared by the anti-woke Twitter account Libs of TikTok amid growing concerns about children being taken to sexualized shows in the name of diversity.

Hamburger Mary’s Grand Rapids outlet closed in January this year, but its Facebook page is still active, complete with dozens of event flyers.

Many of them are explicitly advertised as targeting audiences 18 and older only.

Moment shows a little girl sitting on an adult’s knee at a drag show in Michigan and tipping a performer with large, synthetic breasts at what was supposed to be a ‘family-friendly’ event

DeSantis’ comments come amid rumors that his Florida reelection campaign in 2024 could be a stepping stone to the White House.

Rumors of his run are gaining momentum in the state of Michigan, according to a poll released Tuesday, where more than four in 10 Republicans said they prefer him over Donald Trump.

Michigan’s win was critical to President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, after the state narrowly beat Trump in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

And it appears the former president’s influence on GOP voters there continues to decline, the new research from WDIV and Detroit News suggests.

Of a choice between DeSantis and Trump in the 2024 Republican primaries, 45.2% said they would support the commander in chief.

DeSantis is less than four points behind with a support share of 41.6%. Just over 12% said they were undecided.

Donald Trump helped DeSantis win Florida governor with his endorsement, but the popular Republican leader has since carved his own name as one of the biggest critics of the Biden administration.

This poll of Michigan GOP voters shows Ron DeSantis’ national profile is rising in key battlefield states

Florida’s Republican leader has built a national brand for himself as one of the most vocal opponents of the Biden administration.

He has clashed with the president on a number of fronts, from refusing to implement COVID-19 measures to Florida’s parental rights law in education, which Democrats and other critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay.” law has been mentioned.

But despite taking the governorship with Trump’s approval in 2018, DeSantis has not ruled out challenging the ex-president before the White House.

In his home state of Florida, a poll conducted on July 15 shows that DeSantis is taking Trump to the polls in a brisk manner.

According to the Victory Insights poll released Monday, only 33% of Republican Sunshine State voters said they would support Trump, while 51% support DeSantis. The rest were undecided.

A Wisconsin straw poll conducted in May also shows that DeSantis has a 38% share of a larger pool of GOP candidates. Trump followed closely with 32% and Nikki Haley came in a distant third.

In New Hampshire, where the first presidential primaries are traditionally held, DeSantis beats Trump by a modest two points to gain 39% support from voters there. The poll was conducted in June by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

But in Tuesday’s Michigan poll, it appears Trump has the support of voters to get back in the game — at least for now.

Sixty-four percent of Republicans polled said they support Trump running for re-election for the third time — 48% who believe “strongly” in him, while 16% said they support him “somewhat.”