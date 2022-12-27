Romesh Ranganathan jokes about working with Katherine Ryan on new series The Romantic Getaway

Romesh Ranganathan has joked about working with Katherine Ryan on her new series The Romantic Getaway, where they play a couple.

Appearing on The Graham Norton show set to air on New Year’s Eve, the comedian, 44, cheekily joked that the 39-year-old mother of three had warned him “not to play” on set.

The duo play an ordinary couple who find themselves embroiled in drama after stealing £500,000 from their boss in The Sky Comedy series.

Duet: Romesh Ranganathan has joked about working with Katherine Ryan on his new series The Romantic Getaway

When asked about his new run on the show, Romesh said: “I’ve written sitcoms that are very smooth with funny settings, but I’ve never written anything that’s so plot-driven – you want it to be funny but you also want to drive. this twisted story. It was unbelievable.’

He added jokingly: “Despite playing a couple, Katherine (Ryan), who is a very good partner of mine, made it clear from the start that there would be no contact, she stood her ground.

‘In fact, I think it was a deal breaker for her!’

Romesh also talked about his new stand-up special The Cynic while on The Graham Norton Show.

Funny: Appearing on The Graham Norton show set to air on New Year’s Eve, the comedian, 44, cheekily joked that the 39-year-old mother of three had warned him “not to play” on set.

He said: “Most of the Netflix specials take place at the Apollo, so I thought it would be fun to do it at my local theater in Crawley, which looks like an entertainment centre.”

Romantic Getaway will be on Sky Comedy with NOW from January 1 and has six episodes.

Romesh and Katherine star together as the couple at the center of the series Deacon and Alison.

Cheeky: Romesh quipped: “Despite playing a couple, Katherine, who is a very good partner of mine, made it clear from the start that there would be no contact, she stood her ground.”

They are joined by Johnny Vegas, who plays their unreliable and unpredictable boss, Alfie.

Romesh co-wrote the series with Benjamin Green, Sarah Morgan, and Elaine Gracie. Shaun Wilson directed the series.

The new series comes a week after Katherine gave birth of her third child.

Cast: Romesh and Katherine star together as the series’ central couple Deacon and Alison. They are joined by Johnny Vegas (pictured), who plays their unreliable and unpredictable boss, Alfie.

The star welcomed a baby girl named Fenna Grace in the early hours of Friday morning, and her husband, Bobby Kootstra, announced the news on Instagram.

Along with an adorable photo of his newborn daughter, Bobby also shared a photo of Katherine during her “long” labor while praising her “strength,” before he posted a photo of her placenta after delivery.

He shared on Instagram: ‘Fenna Grace Kootstra on December 16 at 12:05 am

Promo: Romesh also talked about his new stand-up special The Cynic while on The Graham Norton Show

‘Mom is amazing! Demonstrating her strength repeatedly through the relatively long home labor. We are very blessed :)’.

Katherine also shared an adorable look at her 18-month-old son Fred, meeting his new sister captioned with the timestamp of 12.05.

She later took to her Story to share that there was a “glitch” during the delivery that caused things to be delayed and “a bit of contact,” but that she was fine now.

The reality TV star is also the mother of her 12-year-old daughter Violet from a previous relationship.

Katherine revealed that she was pregnant with her third child in July.

The TV personality admitted that she knew she was expecting after trying it for the first time while still breastfeeding her son Fred, whom she welcomed just 13 months ago.