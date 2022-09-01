Romeo Beckham turns 20! David and Victoria share sweet throwback snaps

Romeo Beckham turned 20 on Thursday and was inundated with wishes from his family to celebrate the occasion.

His parents David, 47, and Victoria, 48, shared a series of throwback snaps of their son on Instagram as she gushed that they “couldn’t be prouder of him” on his birthday.

One showed the proud parents looking youthful as they posed over a meal, with Victoria having long blond hair and a dark complexion.

Happy Birthday! Romeo Beckham turned 20 on Thursday and was inundated with his family’s wishes to celebrate the occasion – including this throwback post from mother Victoria

The image above showed Romeo with David pulling a grumpy pout while sitting on his lap.

Other throwback shots showed Romeo vacationing when he was younger, in his football uniform and sailing while donning a life jacket.

Victoria also shared a more recent photo with her son as they beamed together for a snapshot.

Cute! His parents David, 47, and Victoria, 48, shared a series of throwback snaps of their son on Instagram as she gushed that they ‘couldn’t be prouder of him’

Victoria wrote in her post: ‘Happy Birthday @romeobeckham! You have the sweetest heart and the sweetest soul. We love you and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become.

“You light up a room as soon as you walk in, you’re hardworking and talented, we couldn’t be more proud of you, Romeo. Happy Birthday! @davidbeckham.’

Meanwhile, David did his own post sharing a clip of Romeo’s first time shaving his beard as a teenager.

To mark the occasion: Victoria also shared a more recent photo with her son as they beamed together for a snapshot

Fatherly love: David wrote in his caption, “Happy birthday my big boy!” while sharing snaps with his son

He wrote in his caption: ‘Happy birthday my big boy. So you know that daddy will always film these moments…

‘Not a teenager anymore – we love you so much and are so proud of you @romeobeckham! @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️.’

Several of his friends also posted on their Instagram stories to say happy birthday to their friend, which he then reposted.

Lief: Other throwback shots showed Romeo vacationing when he was younger, in his soccer uniform and sailing while donning a life jacket.

It comes after Romeo looked in good spirits last month as he took the field for football team Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The aspiring footballer, whose father David owns the club, led his team to victory against New England Revolution II, who tied the score at 4-2.

David was there to support his athletic son and his team, wearing a pink Inter Miami baseball cap.

Support: Another sweet photo shared by David showed Romeo as a child in his English uniform cheering on his father

Victoria also threw her support behind Romeo and took to her Instagram story to share a photo of him with his father at the stadium.

She captioned it: ‘I love you so much!! (you too @davidbeckham). Proud of you tonight @romeobeckham’.

She also shared a photo of David posing for a photo with some fans, writing: ‘Great @intermiamicf fans coming to support!! Great game tonight @romeobeckham’.

Funny: Meanwhile, David did his own post sharing a clip of Romeo’s first time shaving his beard as a teenager

Friendly: Several of his friends also posted on their Instagram stories to congratulate their friend, which he then reposted

Friends together: In other photos he posed with friends as they wished him a ‘happy birthday’

Romeo donned his pale pink Beckham 37 jersey along with matching shorts and shared a photo of him at the ball to his own Instagram story.

He wrote at the top: “Big win” followed by a white heart emoji.

Romeo scored one assist during the game, his ninth this season, meaning he continues to lead the team in assists.

The second-oldest of Beckham’s four children was playing after breaking up with Storm Models customer Mia Regan after three years of dating.