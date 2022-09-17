Romeo Beckham shares cryptic post and picture of his brother Brooklyn amid family feud rumours

Romeo Beckham appeared to intervene in the tensions between the Beckhams and Peltzes by sharing a message that read: “Nothing is more important than family.”

The 20-year-old footballer shared the cryptic post and a photo of his brother Brooklyn, 23, on his wedding day to Instagram on Friday amid rumors of family feud.

Their mother Victoria, 48, who is reportedly heartbroken over the breakup, showed her appreciation for Romeo’s supportive post by sharing a string of hearts.

The post comes as speculation continues to swirl around the relationship between the Beckham clan and the wife of their eldest son, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Brooklyn is the oldest of the family of Victoria and David, who also share Romeo, Cruz (17) and Harper Seven (11).

The family of six is ​​famous for a very close bond, with Victoria and her son, turned photographer, having a close relationship from way back.

But friends say she’s deeply saddened that Brooklyn didn’t join the Beckham family vacation this summer, which saw them travel Europe on a luxury yacht.

Before the holiday kicked off in July, sources near Brooklyn confirmed the newlyweds wouldn’t be there, admitting that “they would stay in Los Angeles” once their honeymoon came to an end.

Instead, youngest son Cruz took his girlfriend Tana Holding with him for the duration of the trip, while Romeo joined them in Miami when his football commitments allowed him.

Victoria’s dismay comes amid revelations that tensions have arisen between the Beckhams and the Peltzes because Nicola “had no intention of” wearing a wedding dress designed by Victoria, 48, during the no-cost nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola later gave an interview, insisting that turning down Victoria’s offer wasn’t meant to be a little bit against her new mother-in-law.

“I planned and really wanted to, and a few months later she realized her studio couldn’t do it, so I had to pick another dress,” she said. Variety last month.

Boys: Brooklyn is the oldest of Victoria and David’s brood, who also share Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 11

But an insider said Nicola “never” planned on wearing Victoria Beckham to her wedding.

“She always let her design something. But she would never do that to her,” the source said. “She has too many really talented designer friends.

“It’s like when you have an in-laws and they say they make the best meatballs, you hate meatballs, but you let them cook it anyway. That’s exactly what happened. She would never, ever wear it.’

Another source aware of the clothing controversy was believed to believe that Nicola actually considered wearing her mother-in-law’s design but was let down at the ‘last minute’.

“Valentino was concerned they didn’t have enough time to make the dress because Victoria told de Peltzes at the last minute that her studio couldn’t make the dress for Nicola,” the second source said.

After the dress drama unfolded, Nicola got offended when David and Victoria’s close friend Marc Anthony gave a gushing speech at her wedding — all about Victoria, according to an insider.

“It was just an ode to Victoria and how wonderful she is. Nicola likes to be the center of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really annoyed her,” the source said.

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with… [sister] Brittany and her mother, and cried her eyes out.’

Feud: It comes as rumors of a rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son’s wife – reportedly leaving his mother Victoria ‘heartbroken’

Another source agreed that Nicola was upset during the reception, but said it wasn’t because Anthony was talking about Victoria.

This insider claimed that Posh Spice stole the newlyweds’ First Dance song for her own mother-son dance moments before Brooklyn and Nicola had to take two steps for their guests.

The first dance number was ‘You Sang To Me’ by Anthony. The romantic love song contains the lyrics ‘Now I’m crazy for your love’, ‘When I Called You Late Last Night you see I was Falling in Love’ and ‘Girl, I live for how you make me feel’.

A source at the wedding told DailyMail.com: ‘Marc asked Nicola and Brooklyn to pick their favorite song to dedicate to them, and that was their favorite.

“Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them to a special dance to a love song the couple had chosen,” the second source said.

“But without any warning and at Victoria’s request, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance with the same song.

“Most guests noticed that something had happened. It was uncomfortable for the couple who thought it would be a special moment for them.”

This insider also claimed that Grammy-winning Latin pop star Anthony received a handsome amount from the Peltz family to appear and perform with a band, despite his close friendship with David.

A source close to the Peltzes claimed Nicola was upset about the alleged song theft, not Marc’s speech.

“Brooklyn and Nicola knew Marc Anthony was close to the Beckhams and would of course complement them in his speech. If Nicola had been concerned about that, her father would not have paid for Marc Anthony and his band to perform,” the source said.

Family Troubles: The family of six is ​​famously very close, with Victoria and her photographer-turned-son son sharing a close relationship historically

And there was even more turmoil after fashion designer Victoria failed to invite her daughter-in-law to her upcoming show at Paris Fashion Week.

A friend told the Daily Mail: ‘Victoria loves to have all her children around her, that’s how she likes to spend her time.

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ friends and absolutely loved Nicola from day one.

“But things have gotten difficult and it’s upsetting for her, she’s heartbroken. She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when the Beckham marriage went rough.

She also took Brooklyn to events growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found this all very difficult.’

Victoria recently reached out to congratulate son Brooklyn on his recent joint Vogue interview with wife Nicola, but failed to name her daughter-in-law amid the feud claims.

The fashion designer took to Instagram earlier this month to share an image from his Vogue Hong Kong spread and excitedly wrote: “So proud!!” before tagging her son and the publication and adding a pink love heart.

While David also uploaded a photo of their oldest child and wrote ‘look good Bust’, Victoria shared the same message.

Despite Brooklyn, 23, taking part in a joint interview and photo shoot with his new wife, his mother refused to acknowledge her participation.

Former pop star Victoria is concerned about the ramifications for her bond with photographer-turned-chef Brooklyn, and is said to be “distraught and anxious,” it has been reported.

Ms Beckham relied on her eldest child for support as her footballing husband traveled the world, and their relationship has previously been described as ‘inseparable’, according to the BBC. Mail+.