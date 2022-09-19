Romeo Beckham honours The Queen after dad David queued for 13 hours to see Her Majesty lie in state

Romeo Beckham paid a moving tribute to the Queen on Monday after her state funeral in London.

The 20-year-old Inter Miami II footballer, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, shared a photo of Her Majesty and thanked the monarch for her services.

It comes after his famous father, 47, queued for 1pm on Thursday to see the Queen in state at Westminster Hall.

Thank you for your service': Romeo Beckham, 19, honored the Queen after her funeral on Monday – after Father David queued for 13 hours to see Her Majesty in state

Romeo wrote on his Instagram: “A moment in history as we remember, mourning and celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you for your service Your Majesty’.

The athlete shared a smiling photo of the late monarch and an image of her funeral procession.

It comes after English legend David shared his own message earlier in the day: ‘Our Queen is home…Today we said goodbye to Her Majesty the Queen for the last time,’

This week the world mourned the loss of a unique, inspiring and caring leader. People from all walks of life gathered in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen.’

David said the nation will never forget Her Majesty’s lifelong “devotion to duty.”

“In addition to the incredible ceremony and tradition, we have seen a loving family mourn a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and devotion.”

“Her legacy of servitude and devotion to duty will live on… Long live the king,” he added, referring to the new sovereign King Charles.

On Thursday, David waited over 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen, despite being given the chance to queue by an MP.

Dressed in a suit that concealed his famous tattoos, a cap and a Covid mask, the former England captain, 47, joined mourners in the ‘Elizabeth line’ at 2 a.m., undetected by the crowd for hours as he shuffled his way from Southwark Park to Westminster Hall.

Along with those around him who initially helped keep his secret, David said he survived on the very unfootballer-like diet of “Pringles, lemon sorbet, sandwiches, coffee and donuts.”

“We all want to be here together. We all want to experience something where we celebrate our Queen’s wonderful life and I think something like that today is meant to be shared,” he told BBC News at the time.

The Daily Mail revealed that David had been invited to view Her Majesty’s casket by a Member of Parliament, who can bring up to four guests, to stand in line.

‘Because it’s special to be here, to celebrate and hear the different stories people have to tell. I thought coming at 2am would make it a bit quieter – I was wrong,” he said

But he declined the offer, saying his grandfather Joseph West – a staunch royalist and the man the footballer has called his “real hero” – would have been disappointed.

A source said: ‘David could have avoided all the queues, but he wanted to be like everyone else. He said his grandpa wouldn’t have done that [jumped the queue] so neither does he. He’d been wondering all week when was the best time to go and finally he went for this morning.

David grew up in an East End family who were real royalists – the kind that would be in the spotlight when the national anthem was played. He wanted to see the Queen like any other member of the public.”

David also chose to dress in a suit because he said his grandfather, who died in 2009 at the age of 83, would have done so.

After queuing for 13 hours, he looked emotional as he walked past the coffin to pay his respects and at one point appeared to wipe a tear from the corner of his eye. As England captain, he met the Queen several times and received his OBE from her in 2003.

“Every time we stood there when we wore those Three Lion shirts and I had my bracelet, and we sang God save our Queen, that was something that meant so much to us. Every time we did it, it was something special,” David told reporters.

“So this day would always be difficult. It’s hard for the nation, it’s hard for everyone around the world because I think everyone feels it, and our thoughts are with the family and of course everyone here today.”

“Probably the most special moment for me was when I got my OBE. I took my grandparents, who really raised me to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family, and of course I had my wife there too.

‘To get up, to get my honor, but also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk, I was so lucky to have been able to experience a few moments in my life.

“Because we can all see with the love that was shown, how special she was and the legacy she leaves behind. It’s a sad day, but it’s a day for us to remember the incredible legacy she left behind.”