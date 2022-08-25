Romeo Beckham debuts a new tattoo as he follows in his dad David and Brother Brooklyn’s footsteps

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

From David’s iconic angel to Brooklyn’s romantic scripts, the Beckham brothers are no stranger to getting inked.

And Romeo Beckham is following in the footsteps of his father and brother when he completed his own collection on Wednesday with a knuckle tattoo.

The 19-year-old debuted his new ink, which reads “LOVE” with a letter on each knuckle, via his Instagram Stories.

Inked: Romeo Beckham, 19, debuted a new tattoo on Wednesday as he follows in the inked footsteps of his father David and Brother Brooklyn

The aspiring soccer player shared a snap of his right hand and added a smiley face ring to his little finger — and tagged Miami-based artist Tatu Panda for the new addition.

Romeo already has a collection of tattoos, including a ‘freedom to love’, ‘free spirit’ and a large dove on his wrist.

While in June he added a stone angel statue, which spans the length of his forearm, alongside a “freedom to dream” torsotat.

Love: The tat reads ‘LOVE’ with a letter on each knuckle

Inked: Romeo already has a collection of tattoos, including a ‘freedom to love’, ‘free spirit’ and a big dove on his wrist

And to keep the family bond strong, Romeo has a wing tattoo on the back of his neck that is identical to his father’s.

Romeo’s ex-footballer father, David, has about 80 pieces of body art, while his brother Brooklyn has also been slowly adding to his collection in recent years – with many odes to his wife Nicola.

And he may also have taken inspiration for the latest from his dad. who has the word ‘love’ stretched out on his hand.

Collection: He started his collection last year and since then has regularly shown new additions on his Instagram

Family: Romeo’s ex-footballer, father David, 47, has about 80 pieces of body art, while his brother Brooklyn, 23, has also been slowly adding to his collection in recent years (pictured together)

It’s not just the same taste in tattoos that Romeo and David share, the teen is also following in the footsteps of his father’s football player.

The aspiring sportsman, who plays for the Inter Miami CF reserve team, currently resides in the city of Florida to continue his career.

And this week he has enjoyed a visit from his family, including youngest brother Cruz, who is the only Beckham boy to have remained tattoo-free.

That was then…: In 2015, MailOnline analyzed David’s tattoo collection and the meanings behind it

Day out: This week he has enjoyed a visit from his family, including youngest brother Cruz, the only Beckham boy to have remained tattoo-free

The 17-year-old was joined by his girlfriend Tana Holding, and the couple enjoyed a day out to Disneyland with his brother on Wednesday.

Romeo shared a collection of snaps from the day as they enjoyed some family time at the theme park, smiling for a selfie with the new lovebirds.