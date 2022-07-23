Romeo Beckham cringes as mum Victoria suggestively quips she’s finally seen husband David’s worm

Romeo Beckham begged his mother Victoria to change her suggestive Instagram caption after telling her followers that after 25 years she had finally seen husband David’s ‘worm’.

Spice Girl fashion designer Victoria, 48, posted a video Friday of footballer David, 47, performing some dance moves and the famous ‘worm’ maneuver on the grass while wearing his silk pajamas.

However, an embarrassed Romeo, 19, was unimpressed by his mother’s cheeky ambiguity, as he was quick to notice that she had to change the caption.

The Worm is a dance move associated with breakdance and ‘funk’ subculture, also known as the centipede, the caterpillar or the dolphin, the snake or the wave.

Victoria joked in her caption: ‘After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm.’

Her startling comment garnered many reactions from her shocked followers, most notably her red-faced son, Romeo, who said, “Hahahahaaha, Mom, you need to change that caption.”

Fans loved Posh Spice’s sexually suggestive caption and many believed there were plenty of David’s talents to go around.

One said, ‘Well… that’s big enough for the world. We knew that.’

Another joked: ‘Don’t you have four kids????’

DJ Fat Tony joked: ‘Love David’s worm!!!’, and famous hairdresser Sam McKnight added: ‘I imagine you’ve seen it at least 4 times before.’

David also showcased his break dancing moves in the clip, with the dad of four impressively doing a windmill and back spin as well as the worm.

Romeo’s interaction with his mother comes after being separated from his girlfriend of three years Mia Regan.

While he spends a lot of time in the United States with football team Inter Miami, the distance has taken a toll on his former relationship with London-based model Mia, with a source confirming their split.

The insider told MailOnline: “Essentially, the long-distance relationship has taken its toll at their young age.

“Romeo and Mia are both lovely young people, they love each other very much and the family loves Mia.

“She continues to work with Victoria Beckham through her work, but unfortunately Romeo and Mia are no longer together.”

The source added: “He is focused on his football and lives in Miami and she is in the UK where she is working on her modeling and influencer career.

‘It’s friendly. The pair still support each other in their respective careers and she recently noted that he scored for his club.”

The couple had been together for three years and often shared beloved photos on their respective Instagram accounts, with Romeo now having her deleted from his page.