Romeo Beckham and PSG player Jordyn Huitema enjoy a day out

Romeo Beckham enjoyed a day out with PSG player Jordyn Huitema and his brother Cruz with girlfriend Tana Treloar at Disney in Florida on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old footballer was joined by PSG player Jordyn, 21, who split in May after five years of dating from her boyfriend Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

Jordyn has since been friends with Romeo, who has shown his support by “liking” most of Jordyn’s recent Instagram posts on social media.

Cruz (17) documented their day out together on his Instagram Stories, shared a clip of himself with Tana on a roller coaster and tagged the foursome.

Jordyn also offered insight into their day trip, posting a video of Cruz and Tana together in front of Cinderella’s castle in Magic Kingdom.

Romeo broke up with his three-year-old girlfriend Mia “Mimi” Regan, 19, last month.

Sources confirmed that the couple broke up due to the inevitable pressures caused by their conflicting work schedules, with Romeo spending much of his time in the United States while pursuing a football career.

A source told MailOnline: “Essentially, the long distance relationship has taken its toll at their young age.

“Romeo and Mia are both lovely young people, they love each other and the family loves Mia.

“She continues to work with Victoria Beckham through her work, but unfortunately Romeo and Mia are no longer together.”

Romeo currently plays as a midfielder for Florida’s Inter Miami II – the club co-owned by his father David Beckham – while Mia is based mainly in London.

The source added: “He is focused on his football and lives in Miami and she is in the UK where she is working on her modeling and influencer career.

‘It’s friendly. The pair still support each other in their respective careers and she recently noted that he scored for his club.”

The Inter Miami II footballer regularly shared photos of Mia on social media, but his followers couldn’t help but notice that they were out of sight before the split.

In May, defender Alphonso confirmed that he has broken up with Jordyn.

The former Canadian power couple had been together since September 2017, when they started dating in Canada before moving to Europe to advance their respective careers.

The couple shared a YouTube channel together, which has since been deleted, along with all of their photos together on social media.

The Canada international has also defended Huitema amid allegations of her disloyalty while confirming they are no longer an item.

“Yes Jordyn and I broke up. The rumors about her are not true.

‘She’s a good person, I have a lot of respect for her.

“I wish her the best and ask everyone to respect our privacy.”

Widely regarded as one of the best men’s fullbacks, Alphonso played a key role in Canada’s qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Jordyn, who has often found himself in the spotlight because of to her association with the Bayern defender, has become a star in her own right in recent years and has had another great season.

The forward helped Paris Saint-Germain finish second in Division 1 Feminine and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, while also playing in the inaugural Arnold Palmer Cup for Canada in February.

She also won a Canadian women’s Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games.