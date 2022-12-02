Romeo and Cruz Beckham take a sweet photo during a Paris trip, while Holly Ramsay receives a new ink

<!–

Romeo and Cruz Beckham proved on Wednesday that they are always the closest siblings, posing for a playful photo during a trip to Paris.

Victoria and David’s two youngest sons, 17 and 20, were joined by close family friend Holly Ramsay for the city break, as the trio shared an insight into the trip on their respective social media profiles.

Holly, 22, who is Gordon Ramsay’s middle daughter, also got a new tattoo during the trip and shared photos of the new ink adorning her wrist.

Brothers: Romeo and Cruz Beckham cemented brotherly love with a sweet snap on Wednesday as they enjoyed a trip to Paris

Smiling in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower, Cruz donned a dark wash double denim ensemble as he jumped into his brother’s arms.

While Romeo wore a black crew neck sweatshirt and a shoulder bag while laughing.

“Wow, how romantic,” the budding footballer joked in the caption as he posted the shot to his 3.6 million followers.

Inked: They were joined by friend Holly Ramsay, who got some new ink during the city break

Holly also shared a collection of photos from the trip, including some of her new tattoo – which read Love Myself in dainty letters.

The podcast host also smiled with Romeo in another blurry photo, which showed the latter putting an arm around her.

“Paris avec mes amis,” she wrote.

Holly is one of celebrity chef Gordon’s five children, alongside her twin brother Jack, Megan, 23, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three.

Ouch! Holly’s wrist tattoo read Love Myself in dainty letters

Beauty: Holly documented her time in the French capital with a collection of snaps, shaping her blonde locks into a gorgeous wave

She and her siblings have been good friends with the Beckham brood for several years and are often seen with Romeo, Cruz, their older brother Brooklyn and the youngest Harper, 11.

And the trip comes just weeks after Romeo confirmed he was back together with ex-girlfriend Mia Regan.

The sportsman enjoyed a night out in London with his model girlfriend, showing that the romance was rekindled after they had been apart for four months.

Fun: And the trip comes just weeks after Romeo confirmed he was back together with ex-girlfriend Mia Regan

It is believed that the toll of a long-distance relationship ultimately contributed to the breakup with Romeo pursuing a football career in Miami, Florida.

Mia and Romeo celebrated their three-year anniversary shortly before announcing their split earlier this year.

She has remained friends with his family and even collaborated with his mother Victoria Beckham on her self-titled fashion brand.

And to prove they’re strong again, Romeo wished Mia a happy birthday by writing, “Happy Burfday gorgeous” over a photo of her.