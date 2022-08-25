Romeo and Cruz Beckham enjoy trip to Miami Beach

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Romeo and Cruz Beckham spent some quality time with the family as they enjoyed a trip to Miami Beach on Wednesday.

The brothers – the sons of David and Victoria Beckham – shared a photo from their trip with a breathtaking evening view of the ocean.

Romeo, 19, plays for football club Inter Miami FC – which David co-owns – so the family spends a lot of time in the city.

Outing: Romeo and Cruz Beckham spent some quality time with the family as they enjoyed a trip to Miami Beach on Wednesday

The pair were casually dressed for the outing, with Romeo wearing a white T-shirt and a matching hat with blue shorts.

Younger brother Cruz (17) opted for mustard colored trousers with a blue cap and a white T-shirt.

The beach trip comes after the couple enjoyed a trip to Disney World in Orlando on Tuesday, where they were joined by Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Treloar and PSG player Jordyn Huitema.

Meanwhile, Romeo showed that he is following in the footsteps of his father and brother Brookyn when he completed his own collection with a knuckle tattoo on Wednesday.

Trip: The beach trip comes after the couple enjoyed a trip to Disney World in Orlando on Tuesday, where they were joined by Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Treloar and PSG player Jordyn Huitema

The 19-year-old debuted his new ink, which reads “LOVE” with a letter on each knuckle, via his Instagram Stories.

The aspiring soccer player shared a snap of his right hand and added a smiley ring to his little finger — tagging Miami-based artist Tatu Panda for the new addition.

Romeo already has a collection of tattoos, including a ‘freedom to love’, ‘free spirit’ and a large dove on his wrist.

While in June he added a stone angel statue, which spans the length of his forearm, alongside a “freedom to dream” torsotat.

Inked: Romeo debuted a new tattoo on Wednesday, following in the inked footsteps of his father David and brother Brooklyn

Love: The tat reads ‘LOVE’ with a letter on each knuckle

Inked: Romeo already has a collection of tattoos, including a ‘freedom to love’, ‘free spirit’ and a big dove on his wrist

And to keep the family bond strong, Romeo has a wing tattoo on the back of his neck that is identical to his father’s.

Romeo’s ex-footballer father, David, has about 80 pieces of body art, while his brother Brooklyn has also been slowly adding to his collection in recent years – with many odes to his wife Nicola.

And he may also have taken inspiration for the latest from his dad. who has the word ‘love’ stretched out on his hand.

It’s not just the same taste in tattoos that Romeo and David share, the teen is also following in the footsteps of his father’s football player.

The aspiring sportsman, who plays for the Inter Miami CF reserve team, currently resides in the city of Florida to continue his career.

Collection: He started his collection last year and since then has regularly shown new additions on his Instagram

Family: Romeo’s ex-footballer, father David, 47, has about 80 pieces of body art, while his brother Brooklyn, 23, has also been slowly adding to his collection in recent years (pictured together)