Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan OVERWEIGHT after previously being in best shape of his life

Romelu Lukaku left Italy last year in the best shape of his life but has returned to Inter Milan overweight after a difficult season at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old was put on a special diet during his first spell at the San Siro after falling out of form following his time at Manchester United.

History has repeated itself as Inter Milan have put the Belgian back on track after arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Lukaku, on loan from Chelsea, is being pushed to the limit during training sessions and is on a personal diet so that he can return to the physical level he was 12 months ago.

Before his £97.5m move to Stamford Bridge last summer, Lukaku had overweighted himself of 101kg (15st 9lbs) – something the club is trying to help him get back on.

Inter’s methods certainly worked with the player during his first stint at Inter Milan, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances and firing them for the Serie A title in 2021-22.

The secret to his success, Lukaku believed, was due to his Mediterranean diet and the foods chosen for him by Inter Milan’s medical staff.

This enabled him to improve himself both physically and mentally, managing to achieve greater speed on the field and improving his physical stamina.

While his last two stints in the Premier League have focused on him growing up and becoming a powerful striker at Manchester United and Chelsea, Inter prefers him to be leaner and more explosive.

His diet in England was substantially different from the Mediterranean cuisine he has in Italy, and the striker needs a lot of rules in the kitchen to avoid building up excess weight that could affect his performance.

Lukaku consumed a lot of carbs after matches in Italy, with his favorite post-match meal being two packs of Italian gnocchi.

His diet also consists of foods such as salad, fish, chicken and shirataki pasta.

Lukaku previously admitted he was overweight when he played for Inter . was with Manchester United

Under Antonio Conte at Inter, the Italian manager’s favorite foods for his players also included rice, salmon and most importantly Bresaola – air-dried cured beef with a low fat content.

As part of his diet, potatoes, fried foods, mozzarella, and alcohol are absolutely off the menu—although Lukaku had no problem with the latter always being a total abstainer.

His first stint at Inter also saw him do away with all sugary drinks and stick to water.

It was a regime that worked when Lukaku reportedly lost half a stone by sticking to the strict diet regime under current Tottenham boss Conte.

During his first stint at Inter Milan, he told Sky Sports Italia: “Since joining Inter I have changed my diet and I can say that I have never felt so strong.

‘My diet consists of salads for lunch, lots of chicken breast, Shirataki pasta.

“I don’t change my way of eating much, for our way of playing we need to have a very strong physique, we run a lot: since I followed this lifestyle, I feel better on the pitch, I feel more reactive and faster.”

“I have always been an explosive player with muscles, but Italy has taken me to another level. I’ve never felt so strong. I have reached another level, physically and mentally.

‘I consume a lot of carbohydrates after competitions. Usually I eat two packs of gnocchi, it depends on what the chef prepared. They are circulating quickly and they help me a lot.’

Lukaku’s weight has fluctuated over the past few seasons, but even when he was 16 at Anderlecht he already weighed 100 kg and was able to lift the same weight in the gym.

His first stint at Chelsea weighed 101kg, before playing 99kg at Everton.

Conte is no longer at Inter, but current manager Simeone Inzaghi expects the same dedication to his diet and training.

Lukaku has again set the goal of scoring 20 goals in Serie A, a repeat of the feat he delivered in his two previous seasons with the club.

There are some unknowns in the season about his general physical condition after a number of injuries during the last campaign at Stamford Bridge.

However, Lukaku will have a 100% guaranteed place in the line-up, and Inter are hoping he can return to his dominant best as soon as possible, to help them wrestle the league title back from rivals AC Milan.

The striker will have a long way to go to win Inter fans, given the nature of his departure last summer.

A letter from fans read: “Curva Nord supports Inter and will not object to the player (despite last summer’s behaviour) whatever will eventually be done against him in the future will have to earn it on the pitch with humility and sweat.” .

“He was supported (and treated) like a king, now he is one like many others. Let it be clear to everyone that we will never cheer against Lukaku.’