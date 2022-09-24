Romelu Lukaku is spotted at Milan Fashion Week after being left out of Belgium’s squad

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku stepped up to Milan Fashion Week in style on Friday after being left out of Belgium’s latest Nations League squad.

The Belgium international, who signed for Serie A giants Inter on loan just a year after leaving them for Chelsea in a mammoth £97.5million deal – has found other ways to entertain himself after missing out of international service.

The 29-year-old showed up to the Versace Show, posed for photos and sat front row to watch the show.

Donatella Versace (left) and Romelu Lukaku pose backstage at the Versace Fashion Show

The former Chelsea striker posed for the cameras at the show at Milan Fashion Week

Belgium international Lukaku had front row seats to watch the Versace show in Milan

The striker even posed for photos backstage with Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace before the show began.

Lukaku wore a quirky silver patterned shirt along with a pair of jeans and glasses as he looked on during the clothing event.

The former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper made the most of his break from the game while the majority of his team-mates are away on international duty.

The 29-year-old was wearing a silver patterned shirt along with a pair of jeans and glasses

Roberto Martinez left him out of Belgium’s squad for their upcoming Nations League matches as a precaution.

Lukaku picked up a thigh injury in training at the end of last month, which saw him miss the derby defeat to Milan and the Champions League games against Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen.

The forward, who is Belgium’s record goalscorer with 68 goals in 102 senior caps, also appears doubtful for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Udinese on Sunday.

The Inter Milan star was left out of the Belgium squad over the international break due to injury

“Romelu is making good progress, his recovery is going in the right direction,” Belgium manager Martinez said.

– He will probably return to Inter within a week and it was a wise choice not to call him.

‘With Romelu it was important not to risk, because a relapse with an injury of this type would be very risky in light of the World Cup.’

Lukaku has only featured three times in Inter’s first seven Serie A games due to injury – finding the net just once.

Kevin De Bruyne’s first-half masterclass was enough for Belgium to beat Wales 2-1 in the Nations League on Thursday night, even without their star striker.

Belgium now take on the Netherlands in their final Nations League clash on Sunday as they look to knock their opponents off the top of the Group A4 table.