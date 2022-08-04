Romee Strijd poses completely NUDE to celebrate 26 weeks of pregnancy

She is preparing to be a mother again when she welcomes her second daughter into the world later this year.

And Romee Strijd revealed her gorgeous baby bump in all its glory as she posed completely naked on Thursday to celebrate her 26th week of pregnancy.

The Dutch model, 26, looked incredible as she snapped off naked, saying she ‘can’t wait to be a family of four’ with fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen, 31, and their daughter Mint, 20 months.

Romee, who is currently on holiday in Mallorca with her family, put her hair up in a bun and wore a fully made up face as she pouted for the camera.

The Victoria’s Secret vet covered her modesty with her hand in the photo on which she wrote: ’26 weeks and it’s counting down’.

Laurens, a model and consultant who co-founded the clothing company Party Pants, was also featured on her Stories.

Romee shared a photo of her beauty walking hand in hand with their daughter, who wore a sweet frilly outfit on a family outing.

Romee shared even more updates from her life and also posted from a recent shoot, showing off her belly in a black dress with little Mint at her feet.

The runway star also shared a funny clip of herself trying to sing while someone was pouring water into her mouth – a trend that is currently making the rounds on Tik Tok.

In two snaps, Romee was seen in pink after she announced she’s expecting another girl at a gender reveal in June.

The media personality wrote a photo of her with Laurens and Coin: ‘Boy or girl? Swipe to see.’

The next photo revealed that the couple will soon be welcoming a little girl, with Laurens holding a confetti cannon shooter bursting with pink smoke and paper.

She looked as beautiful as ever, in a slim-fitting black dress, which she paired with a black leather jacket and white combat boots.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and fell in waves over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, her other half was casually cool in a gray hoodie, white pants and gray Converse sneakers.

The couple’s adorable daughter wore a white top and cream tulle skirt, and she looked excited to be a big sister as she reached out to the confetti cannon.

Romee’s 7.5 million followers were thrilled with the news, with her model friend Iskra Lawrence, 31, commenting ‘Congratulations [heart eye emoji] they will be the cutest eligible besties.”

Socialite Paris Hilton also joined in, writing, “Congratulations, honey!” and adding two pink strikemojis.

Romee recently shared a sultry pregnancy update, showing off her budding baby bump in a set of lavender lingerie.

The Dutchman announced at the end of May that she was expecting her second child with Laurens, with an adorable photo of the trio with daughter Mint kissing her belly, posted on her Instagram.

“Soon we’ll be a family of 4. Can’t wait,” she wrote in the caption, adding a teary-eyed emoji with a white heart.

In January of this year, Romee’s partner of 12 years proposed to her during a romantic trip to the Swiss Alps.

The blonde bombshell shared the happy news on her Instagram, posting a photo of her beau on one knee as he waited for her response.

‘I said YES,’ read the caption under the photo – showing the spectacular mountains of Switzerland in the back.

While announcing her first pregnancy in May 2020, Romee spoke of motherhood as her “greatest dream” for fear of “natural” conception following her diagnosis of polycystic ovarian syndrome after not having a period for 7 years.