Romance scammer gets 25 years in prison for money laundering

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man found guilty of laundering millions of dollars collected through online fraud, including defrauding vulnerable people on dating websites, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.

Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor was convicted earlier this year on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 15 counts of substantial money laundering.

Thirteen victims of romance fraud testified at his federal trial. One said she was convinced to send nearly $70,000 to a scammer she met on eHarmony.

“Ogiekpolor and his co-conspirators were part of a wider international network of online fraudsters and money launderers who were wreaking havoc and wreaking havoc on unsuspecting individuals and businesses,” said Ryan Buchanan, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Ogiekpolor ordered “money mules” to open at least 50 fraudulent corporate bank accounts that received more than $9.5 million dollars from various online frauds from October 2018 to August 2020, according to one statement from Buchanan’s office.

Ogiekpolor then laundered the money using other accounts, including dozens abroad, the statement said.

Some of the money came from romance scams; fraudsters created fake online dating profiles and targeted vulnerable individuals who had significant financial assets, such as retired widows or widowers.

Multiple victims, mostly women, testified that they had met strangers online and, over the months, were convinced they were in romantic relationships, despite never meeting the men in person. Often, the scammers would claim that they wanted to start a life with their victims, but that they couldn’t do so until a problem was solved that required a lot of money.

U.S. District Judge William Ray II in Atlanta has sentenced 46-year-old Ogiekpolor to 25 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

A hearing to determine the amount of the refund that Ogiekpolor must pay will be scheduled at a later date.

