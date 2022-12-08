Roman Kemp reveals he called Princess of Wales ‘fit’ in royal blunder that left him ‘mortified’

Roman Kemp has revealed his embarrassment after making an awkward royal blunder with the Princess of Wales.

The 29-year-old radio presenter appeared on Thursday’s Loose Women, where he confessed to calling Kate Middleton ‘fit’ at Buckingham Palace.

He said: ‘There was a party at Buckingham Palace, it was an honor to be there. As I walked across the room, Princess Catherine said, “Oh Roman, you look great”, and I said, “Oh, you look really fit”.

He added, “I was mortified, I’ve never said that to anyone!”

Elsewhere in the chat, Roman talked about his mental health and revealed that his mother, Shirlie, “saved my life” after having a breakdown.

He explained: ‘I’ve always struggled, I go through phases about every two months where I go through a real dip in my thought process and I have to try to pull myself out.

“And there was a point where I was in a slump and it kept going on and on and I had a bit of a slump.

“And my mom talked to me on the phone over and over and helped me through it. I credited it all to my mom. My mom saved my life.”

Discussing his mental health, Roman said, “It’s been very well documented over the years. My life has turned into becoming a poster boy for speaking out about suicide and male depression.

And it’s not a question I want people to ask themselves, I want them to ask others. Someone my age is ideal for male depression and when it comes to suicide rates and ages, I’m in that sweet spot.

“Two years ago I lost my best friend to suicide. Grief is such a horrible thing we all have to go through in our lives, I never thought I would have to go through suicide, and it’s so confusing.”

He added: ‘My mother has always been my savior, I wrote my book to thank my mother and to honor my friend I lost.

“But my mom is constantly pushing me to talk about how I feel and speak up, and when I was 15 she said, ‘I don’t want to risk your behavior being just a teenage spell, I want to dig deeper.” and I want to know”.

“And I got antidepressants, that was the best thing for me.”

Roman lost his best friend Joe Lyons to suicide in August 2020.

After Joe’s death, Roman addressed fans emotionally on his show Sunday Best, which he co-hosts with his father Martin Kemp, urging them to ‘get in touch’.

Paying tribute to Joe, he said, “Before we can start our usual show, you may have read that it’s been an incredibly tough week for me personally, as I lost my best friend…

“It completely destroyed his family, friends, me, my family. I really want to make sure I’m using this time right now to say that if you’re struggling, just know that you can get in touch…

“There’s always someone you can talk to: your family, friends, colleagues…or anyone from the supporting charities out there…

‘At ITV there is the mental wellbeing initiative called Britain Get Talking which encourages all of us to reach out and talk to someone.’

Roman also had a tattoo tribute on his leg, in honor of his late friend, who was one of his Capital Breakfast show producers.

Explaining why he chose his bird design tattoo, he wrote on Instagram, “Joe had this tattoo and I used to say it was horrible and looked like a pigeon. So I have it in the same place…”

In March, Roman presented a BBC documentary ‘Our Silent Emergency’ about male suicide and mental health.

The radio host hosted the one-off special in an effort to “show that there are ways to reach those who are suffering” following Joe’s death.

For confidential support call the Samaritans at 116123 or visit a local Samaritans office, see www.samaritans.org for details