Roman Abramovich’s vast £750m superyacht is pictured at Turkish cruise port

Roman Abramovich’s flagship, Eclipse, has been spotted in Turkish waters today, as Chelsea’s former owner continues to avoid seizure of the £750m ship as part of Western sanctions against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, who is reportedly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, faces seizure of his assets and was forced by British authorities to sell his stake in Chelsea.

Several fellow oligarchs have seen their yachts and private jets seized after being detained in western ports or airports.

Roman Abramovich’s £750m superyacht Eclipse, pictured, has anchored in Mugla, Turkey, where it remains out of reach of UK, EU and US sanctions

Abramovich was forced to sell his stake in Chelsea due to sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Abramovich moved his yachts from western waters after the invasion of Ukraine. Western governments include oligarchs, such as Abramovich, who are seen to be close

Abramovich was able to bring his yachts into Turkish waters. Turkey, which is a member of NATO, has not introduced sanctions against magnates accused of being close to the Kremlin.

The Eclipse usually spends much of the winter in the Caribbean, where Abramovich owns a 70-acre beachfront property on the billionaire playground island of St Barts.

But it left Sint Maarten, about 20 miles from St. Barts, on February 21 when Putin gathered his forces to invade Ukraine. It passed through the Strait of Gibraltar nine days ago – just two miles outside British territorial waters – jealously avoiding the waters of EU countries as it sailed further east.

The Solaris had undergone repairs in Barcelona, ​​but left hastily on March 8 when EU countries seized assets. It arrived four days later at the port of Tivat in Montenegro, which is not in the block.

Montenegro, eager to join the EU, had agreed to repeat sanctions against Russia, but in practice it only banned flights operated by the country’s airlines. Abramovich therefore considered the superyacht marina in Tivat a safer location than Spain — at least temporarily, sources said.

The Solaris hurriedly left Tivat just before the EU announced it had followed the UK’s lead and sanctioned Abramovich for his ties to the Kremlin.

The 750 million pound superyacht was built in Germany for Abramovich. It is currently moored in Mulga in the cruise port of Marmaris