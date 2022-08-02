Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea leaves a ‘difficult’ legacy for Premier League, says Richard Masters

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters finds it ‘difficult’ to argue that the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea had a positive impact on English football.

Although the Stamford Bridge club won five Premier League titles under Abramovich’s ownership, the Russian billionaire’s ties to Vladimir Putin have cast a long shadow over his legacy after the invasion of Ukraine.

The 19-year-old Abramovich era came to an end earlier this year with the sale of Chelsea for £4.25 billion to American businessman Todd Boehly, the co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.

The British government had sanctioned Abramovich after the invasion of Russia and frozen his assets, forcing the sale of Chelsea.

“In retrospect, it’s hard to say it’s all been good, given what’s happened over the past six and a half months,” Masters said ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

“I think if you asked Chelsea fans, they would give you a different answer.

“I think the situation we ended up in has given the sport some challenges that we have to face.

“Ultimately there was no test for owners and drivers when Abramovich took ownership of Chelsea, so I suppose the answer to the question is: if there had been, what would have happened and what safeguards do we need to build for the future?

Premier League chief Richard Masters said the test of owners and drivers has been strengthened since Abramovich completed his takeover by Chelsea in 2003.

Chelsea won the Premier League title five times under the ownership of Roman Abramovich

‘[There is] a roll test, yes. Prevention is better than cure, right?

‘It wasn’t there then, it is now, it will change and that probably also includes the reinforcement of the annual test.’

Ownership test has been re-examined in the past 12 months with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s acquisition of Newcastle United [PIF]which was sanctioned by the Premier League despite serious concerns about the Saudi government’s human rights situation.

Boehly’s Chelsea takeover was approved by the government for the sale of the club just 24 hours before the May 31 deadline.

Masters added: “You are in unique circumstances, nothing like this has ever happened before.

“There was clearly a genuine concern that the sale would not take place within the time frame available.

‘Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Many people have worked very hard at the end of the club, the end of the government and the end of the Premier League to make sure everything went as smoothly as possible.

“All I can say is, of course, we’re very glad it happened.”

During Abramovich’s era at Chelsea, the club also won the Champions League twice, the Europa League twice, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.