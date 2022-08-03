Roma ‘reach agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain flop Georginio Wijnaldum on loan’

Roma have reportedly reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a season deal.

The former Liverpool star has been linked with a slew of clubs this summer after failing to impress since joining the French giants a year ago.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed the clubs have struck a deal, with the paperwork issue yet to be finalized before the move is made official.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is approaching a season-long loan spell from PSG. to Roma

He would join the door of the likes of Paulo Dybala (pictured) and Nemanja Matic

Meanwhile, PSG are reportedly eyeing Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches as his replacement.

It was a difficult period for Wijnaldum, who was lured to the French capital on a free transfer last year after he refused to sign a contract extension with Liverpool.

But he now looks set to leave the French side after just one season in which he was declared the ‘Ligue 1 flop of the season’.

The box-to-box midfielder played 38 games under Mauricio Pochettino last season, although many of those came from the bench.

The Holland international won the Premier League, Club World Cup and Champions League during his five-year stay at Anfield after signing for £25 million from Newcastle United in 2016.

He proved a huge success with the Reds in 179 of the club’s 190 Premier League appearances between the 2016/17 and 2020/21 seasons.

He played 237 games in all competitions and scored 22 goals during his time at Anfield.

Jose Mourinho hopes the Dutchman can play a big role in pushing Roma forward in Serie A

At Roma, he would join Nemanja Matic and Paulo Dybala, who also joined the club this summer.

Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his team with the Dutch midfielder as he aims to push Roma forward this season.

Sanches, meanwhile, has turned his career around at Lille, after disappointing spells at Bayern Munich and Swansea.

The 24-year-old impressed with the Ligue 1 side, making 91 appearances and scoring seven goals in his three years at the club.

He was limited to 25 league appearances last season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury that left him out for seven weeks at the start of the season.

Before that, he was instrumental in helping Lille lead PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season.