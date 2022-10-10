Roma contract issue could help Arsenal sign player previously linked with Spurs

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as a surprise destination for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo with contract talks stalling at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 23-year-old is detained in the Italian capital until 2024, but they have yet to agree on an extension of his stay.

Getty Images – Getty Arsenal have been linked with a transfer to sign Roma star Nicola Zaniolo next year

Zaniolo is believed to be keen to write new terms on the part of Jose Mourinho, but the Giallorossi are refusing to meet his wage demands.

According to Ciro Venerato via FootballNews24Zaniolo, who can play as both an attacking midfielder and a winger, is looking for an annual salary of £3.5million.

But Roma are only willing to offer him a £3million-a-year contract, while the club are reluctant to accept Zaniolo’s performance-based bonus offer.

Roma know that if they don’t sign Zaniolo to a new contract, they can accept a good deal for the player next summer.

And the delay in the negotiations is said to have warned Arsenal and Juventus that they are monitoring his situation.

Manager Mikel Arteta is known to be desperate to bolster his attacking options to face competition from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

But it remains to be seen how interested they are in Zaniolo, especially with Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos impressing from the bench.

However, should Arsenal manage to land Zaniolo it would be a huge blow to their North London rivals Tottenham.

The Spurs have been linked with the ex-Inter Milan academy champions in recent spells and failed to secure his services earlier this summer.

Italian director Fabio Paratici has signed a number of Serie A players since moving to England last year.

Getty Images – Getty Zaniolo, who was also on Tottenham’s radar, will be stuck at the Stadio Olimpico until 2024

Cristiano Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur were all brought in last season, with Ivan Perisic and Destiny Udogie coming in this season.

Despite a shoulder injury that kept Zaniolo out of four games this season, he has still managed to get one assist from his seven games.

Zaniolo played in the Europa Conference League last campaign, helping Roma win the inaugural tournament.

He scored six goals in Europe – including the winner in the final against Feyenoord.