Roma are in talks to sign PSG flop Georginio Wijnaldum on a £8m loan-to-buy deal

Roma are in talks to sign former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from French giant Paris St Germain this summer.

The former Liverpool ace has been linked with a slew of Premier League clubs after he was dropped from the Parasians’ roster for their tour of Japan earlier this month, with Everton, Leicester and West Ham being linked to his signature.

Jose Mourinho’s side, however, is now nearing the Holland international’s signing on a £8million loan to buy.

It was a difficult period for the 31-year-old, who was lured to the French capital on a free transfer last year after he refused to sign a contract extension with Liverpool.

Although he now looks set to leave the French side after just one season in which he was declared the ‘Ligue 1 flop of the season’.

The box-to-box midfielder struggled for minutes under former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, making only 38 appearances with most of those who saw Wijanldum introduced from the bench.

The Holland international won the Premier League, Club World Cup and Champions League during his five-year stay at Anfield after signing for £25 million from Newcastle United in 2016.

Wijnaldum was a regular for the Reds, with the club’s 190 Premier’s in 179 Competition matches between the 2016/17 and 2020/21 seasons.

He made 237 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals during his time at Anfield prior to his departure.

The midfielder joins Nemanja Matic and Paulo Dybala as new signings for the Giallorossi this summer, as Mourinho continues to strengthen his squad for the new season.