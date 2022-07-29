Roma and AC Milan make official enquiries for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly  

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly has been questioned by Roma and AC Milan, who are continuing talks with Tottenham over a deal for Japhet Tanganga.

Bailly has told United he wants to fight for his place after Napoli asked for the window earlier.

However, United are open to offers to offset their summer spending, including the £46million spent on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Eric Bailly has struggled to get playing time in recent seasons due to injuries

They may have to spend even more this summer, with uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future meaning United could be short of attackers as they go into next season.

Bailly has made 113 appearances since joining Old Trafford in 2016 but struggled to secure a place and was often mocked for his inconsistency.

He has been hampered by injuries in recent years and has not made it past five league games in two of his last three seasons.

Watford has already taken over Mario Gaspar from Villarreal, but also wants to loan Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird.