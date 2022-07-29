WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Roma and AC Milan make official enquiries for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly  

Sports
By Merry

Roma and AC Milan are officially investigating Manchester United defender Eric Bailly… with Serie A champions also in talks to sign Japhet Tanganga from Tottenham

  • Eric Bailly has struggled to get playing time in recent seasons due to injuries
  • He is now wanted at Roma, where he would join ex-teammate Chris Smalling
  • United open to defender offers after signing Lisandro Martinez

By Simon Jones for MailOnline

Published: | Updated:

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly has been questioned by Roma and AC Milan, who are continuing talks with Tottenham over a deal for Japhet Tanganga.

Bailly has told United he wants to fight for his place after Napoli asked for the window earlier.

However, United are open to offers to offset their summer spending, including the £46million spent on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Eric Bailly has struggled to get playing time in recent seasons due to injuries

Eric Bailly has struggled to get playing time in recent seasons due to injuries

They may have to spend even more this summer, with uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future meaning United could be short of attackers as they go into next season.

Bailly has made 113 appearances since joining Old Trafford in 2016 but struggled to secure a place and was often mocked for his inconsistency.

He has been hampered by injuries in recent years and has not made it past five league games in two of his last three seasons.

Watford has already taken over Mario Gaspar from Villarreal, but also wants to loan Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird.

60613481 11042217 image a 1 1659052092450

Jose Mourinho interested in bringing the Ivory Coast defender to Roma



You might also like More from author
More Stories

Tony Boselli hails arrival of…

Merry

Manly skipper warns NRL not to force…

Merry

Women’s World Cup in Australia and…

Merry
1 of 3,924

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More