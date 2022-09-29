Rollercoaster victim Shylah Rodden stared down death before after horror crash last year, Melbourne

The young victim of a horrific roller coaster accident has stared down death before after a shocking car crash.

Shylah Rodden, 26, remains in intensive care after being hit by the Rebel Coaster at the Melbourne Royal Show on Sunday.

Shocking footage of the incident, gruesomely shared on TikTok, showed Shylah hit by the slide and dragged along the tracks before being hurled nine meters to the bitumen below.

A young Shylah Rodden in 2014 – the same year her life would be turned upside down for the first time

Terrifying footage shows Shylah Rodden (pictured in black) moments from being hit by the Rebel Coaster at the Melbourne Royal show on Sunday

As Shylah now fights the fight of her life, Daily Mail Australia can reveal the Melburnian was involved in a horror accident in January 2021 when she overturned a car on the Western Ring Road after plowing into a lorry and a car.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car onto the road.

Shylah survived the crash but needed extensive rehabilitation to get back on her feet.

Backed by her supportive parents, she managed to walk again.

Her grueling road to recovery came after another serious car accident in 2019.

Shylah Rodden made no secret of the fact that she was a free spirit who enjoyed a good time

Mrs Rodden (above) remains in intensive care with critical injuries

The young woman is no stranger to overcoming life’s harsh obstacles.

At 18, she found herself among rotten company, which led her into a seedy world of drugs and wrongdoing.

‘Live life freely’, she pressed on the arm at the time.

With the help of a loving family, the teenager set about changing his life.

She got a new job, sorted out professional help for her demons and vowed to make new friends.

But the road to recovery is full of potholes, and it wouldn’t be long before Shylah found herself in one again.

Caged in a cell, isolated from those she loved, Shylah had reached what she believed to be the crossroads of her life.

It was 2017, and once again she vowed to clean herself up and live the life she no doubt dreamed of as a little girl.

The demon would not allow it.

In February 2019, Shylah was involved in a serious car accident, but things were going from bad to worse.

In January last year, Shylah suffered shocking injuries when she overturned a car on the Western Ring Road after plowing into a lorry and a car.

On the road to recovery, and just two months before she would be hit by the roller coaster, Shylah dealt with another curve with the death of her beloved brother Jason.

‘Dad sat me down and told me my brother was dead,’ she wrote in the weeks before her accident.

‘He wasn’t just my big brother, he was my best friend, my everything, the person I looked up to and inspired to be like’.

On the day she would be knocked down again, Shylah had been working in a friend’s booth at the show.

They had been on a break when the couple decided to go on a few trips to pass the time.

The Rebel Coaster (above) opened days after the incident on Tuesday, with Shylah’s family calling the move ‘disgraceful’

It is understood Shylah dropped her phone while on the slide.

Video obtained by Daily Mail Australia shows passengers were forced to take their belongings on the ride.

Police believe Shylah entered the tracks of the high-speed ride to retrieve her phone.

A Melbourne Royal Show spokeswoman claimed “the safety and well-being of our visitors to the show remains our number one priority”.

Safety watchdog WorkSafe is in the process of determining whether this statement is true.

The slide that hit Shylah reopened days after the sickening incident.

Show management declined to comment on whether new safety procedures have been adopted in its wake.

Daily Mail Australia understands that WorkSafe did indeed have some concerns with how the slide was operating.

Whether that amounts to criminal charges is yet to be seen.

Like Shylah’s medical condition, which has miraculously managed to hold on to life.

Mrs Rodden (above) suffered ‘horrendous’ facial injuries in the incident and her family said they are unsure how she will recover

The police revealed on Monday that the slide was traveling at 70 km/h when she was hit.

Horrified families looked on as paramedics treated her for serious facial injuries at the scene.

Shylah’s father Alan Rodden told Daily Mail Australia his daughter had suffered life-changing injuries.

“Of course I can’t talk to my daughter. She’s going to be in a coma for a while,” he said.

– The damage is terrible. Terrible. She is brain damaged. It’s the pelvis, her arms, legs, back, neck – there’s hardly a thing that isn’t broken. I just can’t figure out how the hell so much damage was done.

“Even the doctors have said they haven’t seen anything this bad in a long time.”