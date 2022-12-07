Rollercoaster crash twist: Operator could still be charged over Shylah Rodden Melbourne Show tragedy

Operators of a roller coaster that crashed into Melbourne woman Shylah Rodden could still be charged by the security watchdog, even if she was intoxicated when walking on the tracks.

Ms Rodden faces years of rehabilitation after suffering a massive brain injury when she was thrown nine meters into the air by fast travel while trying to retrieve a dropped phone at the Melbourne Royal Show on September 24.

While the results of Shylah’s toxicology report from the time of the accident have never been made public, law enforcement sources suggested that she may have been under the influence of some form of medication.

Whatever was or wasn’t in Shylah Rodden’s system at the time a roller coaster hit her won’t make a difference to the workplace investigation.

Horrific footage shows Shylah Rodden (pictured in black) moments before being pummeled by the Rebel Coaster at the Melbourne Royal show on September 24.

The day the roller coaster hit her, Shylah was working at a friend’s booth at the Melbourne Royal Show.

The couple had been on a break when they decided to go for a few walks to kill time.

Shylah is understood to have dropped her phone while on the roller coaster and police believe she walked on the tracks of the high-speed ride to retrieve the device.

Shocking images posted via a tacky TikTok video showed the moment of impact.

Government sources told Daily Mail Australia this week that whatever prompted Shylah to jump onto the tracks was not a safety watchdog concern.

WorkSafe is understood to be investigating what the ride operators were doing when Shylah headed onto the tracks.

“Their toxicity levels are not relevant to the investigation into whether the duty bearer was doing everything reasonably possible to provide a safe and healthy workplace,” a source told Daily Mail Australia.

A WorkSafe inspection concluded that The Rebel Coaster was ‘safe’ to reopen just days after the accident, allowing operators to reopen the ride to the public.

A Melbourne Royal Show spokeswoman said the “safety and well-being of our show guests remain our number one priority” (Royal Melbourne Show pictured)

The move was criticized at the time by Shylah’s family, calling it “shameful”.

A spokeswoman for the Melbourne Royal Show told Daily Mail Australia at the time that WorkSafe had declared it safe to reopen the ride.

“The safety and well-being of our fairgoers remains our number one priority,” it said in a statement.

‘Strict security protocols are maintained in accordance with Victorian WorkSafe standards. All on-site attractions have undergone strict compliance inspections and have passed all required safety documentation.

Questions about the height of the fences around the attraction (pictured) remain unanswered by show management.

A passenger on the ride can be seen jumping with her bag.

Daily Mail Australia asked organizers to disclose what, if any, new procedures, requirements or notices of improvement the safety watchdog has issued.

Show management declined to respond.

Video obtained by Daily Mail Australia showed passengers clearly holding on to their belongings as they rode the roller coaster, which is riding completely upside down.

Access to the slopes also appeared to be restricted by a short fence.

Daily Mail Australia contacted WorkSafe for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

This week it was revealed that Shylah’s condition has now been reclassified as stable.

The 26-year-old had been in a medically induced coma at the Royal Melbourne Hospital since the accident.

While the hospital has reclassified Shylah’s status, her devastated family told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday that they were still seriously concerned about her situation.

Shylah’s father, Alan Rodden, told Daily Mail Australia shortly after the incident that his daughter had sustained life-changing injuries.

‘I can’t talk to my daughter. She is going to be in a coma for quite some time,” she said.

The wounds are horrible. Horrific. She has brain damage. It is the pelvis, the arms, the legs, the back, the neck; there is almost nothing that is not broken. I just can’t understand how the hell so much damage has been done.

Even the doctors have said that they haven’t seen anything as bad as this in a long time.

Shylah Rodden is on her way to recovery after being thrown thirty feet into the air when she was hit by a roller coaster at the Royal Melbourne Show.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help with his recovery has now raised over $20,000.

While Shylah’s condition has been steadily improving, with her condition downgraded from critical to serious on October 11, the true extent of her injuries is unknown.

The chances of her ever having a normal life again are slim to impossible, and it is feared that she may never be able to speak.

A friend in close contact with Shylah and her family told Daily Mail Australia that the money raised from the fundraiser would go towards helping Shylah on the long road to recovery.

“People have the impression that this money is only for their family. But people need to know that this money is for Shylah’s recovery,” the friend said.

“This money will go towards their therapy, their rehabilitation, the things they need to change around the house for shower and bathroom needs.”

While concerned people around the world have contributed to the fundraiser, cruel trolls continue to criticize Shylah for her fateful decision.

On Tuesday, a family member lashed out at Shylah again.

“Most of them are heartless people who just want to do their bit and say nasty things,” the family member claimed.

Shylah Rodden’s sister (pictured) said she had a long road ahead of her in recovery and was still unable to communicate with her loved ones.

Police revealed that the roller coaster was traveling at 70 km/h when it was struck.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that carnival veteran Brendan Mogler was so shaken by the memory of the accident that he quit the carnival business after a lifetime working on amusement rides.

Mogler says that those who witnessed the accident, and had to deal with its devastating consequences, had their lives severely affected by it.

‘What about the emotional damage (done) to all the staff who were working on the roller coaster that day?’ the distraught father posted on Facebook Monday.

“After working on rides and roller coasters for the last 20 years, I will never work on another ride again.”