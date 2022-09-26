Confusion in roller coaster crash amid new claims young woman fell from ride at Royal Melbourne Show

<!–

Eyewitnesses to a roller coaster crash that left a 26-year-old woman fighting for life claim she had been in the ride.

Shocked families watched as chaos unfolded in The Rebel Coaster on Sunday, with paramedics at the scene treating the woman for serious facial injuries before taking her to hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, police claimed the woman was hit by the ride at the Royal Melbourne Show as she tried to get her mobile phone off the tracks.

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital after being injured while riding the Royal Melbourne Show. Pictured: The Rebel Coaster at the Royal Melbourne Show

But witnesses have questioned the cause, claiming the young woman had been aboard the roller coaster.

“She flew off the ride, loud bang. Followed by a scream and a very loud bang from her hitting the ground,” an eyewitness said on social media.

“I was standing right next to it when it happened. Poor girl lying in a big pool of blood because the medical response was so slow!’

“My daughter was there too and they called Crimestoppers because they felt like she had fallen off the ride too,” wrote another person.

Passengers on the ride were stranded on the roller coaster for hours after the ride was shut down.

A witness, who had been sitting next to the drive, claimed that the police’s claims that the woman had picked up a phone were incorrect.

“I didn’t see her walking or climbing the tracks at all, we saw her flying from the ride, where she landed and how she landed is inconsistent with getting hit,” a woman claimed.

“Not from what we’ve seen. We were right next to the ride when it happened.’

Shortly before the accident, the witness had taken her son on the ride.

“We saw her fall off the ride, (heard) the scream and crack of her hitting the ground. My husband was one of the first on the scene. We were right next to it when it happened,” she said.

In a statement from the Victoria Police Department, investigators claimed the woman “may have” walked onto the track to try to retrieve a fallen phone.

“Unfortunately, the woman was subsequently found injured on the ground,” police said.

Others on the ride were left stranded on the coaster for some time and the ride was immediately shut down

A woman remains in critical condition after tragic roller coaster incident in Melbourne

One passenger claimed they were forced to take their personal belongings with them on the ride.

“They forced you to take your things with you on the ride! I went on Friday and they let me take my bag and a bottle of coke on it. I was afraid I would drop something,’ the woman explained.

“You had no choice. I sat on it today and had to grab my sunglasses and hold them tight. They should have had lockers,” said another.

A spokesman for The Royal Melbourne Show told Daily Mail Australia it is working with authorities to find out how the tragedy could have happened.

We are working closely with the ride operator, WorkSafe Victoria and the Victoria Police Department to further investigate the issue, but we can confirm that no one fell from the ride.

“The ride in question will be closed for the foreseeable future and updates will be made as information comes in.

The visitor has been taken to hospital for further examination.

“The safety and well-being of our visitors to the Show is our number one priority.”

The family-friendly event will run from September 19 to 29 after being canceled for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.